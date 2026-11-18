VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Winter brings with it one of the most inviting travel seasons of the year, making South India a preferred destination for discerning travellers. From cool, mist-covered hills and pleasant coastal weather to regional delicacies and the cultural charm of pilgrimage destinations, the region offers something for every traveller.

Mango Hill Hotels has built a presence across diverse destinations, with a portfolio spanning Chennai, Coimbatore, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Pondicherry, Auroville, Velankanni and Tiruvannamalai, among others. Its portfolio caters to varied travel needs, including leisure holidays, pilgrimage visits, family getaways, destination weddings, residential conferences and local dining experiences.

Commenting on the seasonal opportunity and the group's growth plans, Gayathiri Om, Executive Director, Mango Hill Hotels, said,

"Winter represents a peak demand window for South India's hospitality sector, driven by favourable weather, festive travel and increased domestic and international tourist arrivals. As we strengthen our presence across key destinations in South India, we are also evaluating strategic expansion opportunities in Western India. Within this region, Gujarat stands out as a high-potential market, supported by its robust industrial and business ecosystem, thriving religious tourism circuits and growing appetite for weekend and leisure getaways."

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