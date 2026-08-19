Manipal Hospital Millers Road Launches Momstory, Bringing Comprehensive Maternity and Women's Healthcare Under One Roof

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: A new chapter in women's healthcare begins with a more personalised maternity experience, designed around the needs of every woman and mother, from pre-conception and pregnancy to childbirth, postnatal recovery and beyond.

With a focus on combining clinical expertise with personalised, compassionate care, Manipal Hospital Millers Road has launched Momstory, to bring together maternity services and comprehensive women's healthcare under one roof. The initiative aims to create a supportive environment where women and their families can feel informed, confident and cared for throughout the different chapters of motherhood and women's health.

Momstory offers dedicated support across the maternity journey, including pregnancy care, childbirth, postnatal recovery and postpartum wellness, supported by advanced medical infrastructure and multidisciplinary clinical expertise.

A key component of the initiative is the Premoms programme, which extends care beyond the hospital through a combination of online and offline wellness sessions. The programme brings together a multidisciplinary team comprising dietitians, physiotherapists, lactation consultants and psychologists, providing women with guidance and support from the pre-conception stage through pregnancy and into postpartum wellness.

The launch was graced by chief guest, Dr. Vidya Desai, Senior Consultant, who joined the team in marking the beginning of this new chapter in maternity, neonatal and paediatric care at Manipal Hospital Millers Road. Her presence added significance to the launch of Momstory and its vision of creating a more personalised and comprehensive care experience for mothers and children.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Geeth Monnappa, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital Millers Road, said, "Momstory is designed around the understanding that a woman's healthcare journey extends well beyond the delivery room. From preparing for pregnancy to navigating motherhood and the many transitions that follow, women need continuous clinical guidance as well as emotional and practical support. Through Momstory and the Premoms programme, we aim to create a more connected care experience that supports women and their families at every step."

Beyond maternity care, Momstory also addresses healthcare needs across different stages of a woman's life through speciality clinics for PCOS, adolescent care and menopause care. These services are designed to provide specialised support during important transitional phases and address the evolving physical and emotional healthcare needs of women.

"The initiative also places emphasis on the overall patient experience. Through thoughtfully designed value-added services, Momstory seeks to make the journey of motherhood more comfortable, meaningful and memorable, while maintaining high standards of clinical care and safety," said Dr. Mahima Bakshi, Strategy Consultant at Momstory Manipal Hospitals. "It's a privilege to bring the Momstory brand to Manipal Hospitals. It has been a privilege for me to introduce the brand in South India, and we plan to take it across all our other units as well," added Dr. Mahima.

With its launch at Manipal Hospital Millers Road, Momstory strengthens the hospital's commitment to providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary and compassionate women's healthcare, ensuring that women have access to the expertise and support they need across every stage of their lives.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

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