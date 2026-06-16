Manipal Hospital Yelahanka Takes a Global Step in Child Life Care Through International Collaboration at Child Life & Beyond Symposium

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: Marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Child Life services in India, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, in collaboration with experts from Texas State University, hosted Child Life & Beyond - A Symposium on Integrated Healing. The event brought together healthcare professionals, psychologists, Child Life specialists, educators, students and international experts to explore and strengthen integrated Child Life care models and advance patient-centred healing practices.

The symposium, recognised as a pioneering platform for Child Life education and integrated healing in India, facilitated meaningful global knowledge exchange through the participation of the Child Life team from Texas State University, led by Ms. Cindy Fitzpatrick and Ms. Amber Titus-Love, along with their students.

Child Life is a well-established healthcare profession internationally, with decades of experience helping children and families navigate hospitalisation, illness and medical procedures. Through this partnership, experts discussed how globally accepted Child Life practices can be thoughtfully adapted to India's unique healthcare environment while addressing the growing need for emotionally informed and family-centred care.

Speaking about the significance of the initiative, Dr. Sushma Gopalan, Lead Consultant - Child Life Services, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, said: "Child Life has been transforming healthcare experiences globally for decades. In India, we are still at the beginning of this journey, but the progress has been remarkable. Collaborations like these allow us to learn from global expertise while building models that are relevant to Indian families, healthcare systems and cultural realities. Our goal is not to replicate another country's system, but to create one that works meaningfully for our patients."

Sharing her perspective on the collaboration, Ms. Cindy Fitzpatrick, Certified Child Life Specialist and Child Life Educator, said:"We are privileged to collaborate with the Child Life Sciences team at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka as they continue to advance Child Life services in India. Rather than applying a single global approach, our shared goal is to learn from one another and optimise care models that reflect the unique cultural values, family dynamics and healthcare environment of India. We are excited to be part of this journey and look forward to supporting the development of innovative, compassionate and family-centred practices that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families."

The symposium featured international discussions on Child Life practices across countries, psychosocial care, emotional wellbeing in healthcare, changing family dynamics and multidisciplinary approaches to patient support. Experts explored how healthcare systems can move beyond treating illness alone and address the emotional and social experiences that influence recovery, resilience and overall wellbeing.

One of the strongest messages to emerge from the symposium was the importance of collaboration across disciplines. The audience included doctors, psychologists, nursing professionals, healthcare administrators, educators, Child Life specialists and students, creating a unique forum where diverse perspectives came together to shape future models of integrated care.

Reinforcing the value of multidisciplinary partnerships, Dr. Chetan Ginigeri, Director - Paediatrics and Paediatric Super-Speciality Services, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, said: "Healthcare today requires us to think beyond traditional boundaries. By bringing together global Child Life experts, healthcare leaders, psychologists, nurses and clinicians, we are creating opportunities to learn from each other and build systems that support patients more comprehensively. When knowledge, compassion and collaboration come together, the impact on patient care can be truly transformative."

The event also saw participation from several distinguished healthcare leaders including Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni, Dr. Jagdish Chinappa, Dr. Ravi Shankar Swamy, Dr. Harish Kumar H, Dr. Rashmi D. Huddar, Dr. Srinivas Raju, Dr. Namratha Upadhya, Dr. Gnanam Aram, Dr. Salim Khatib, Dr. Aravind Anand, Dr. R. Vasumathi, Dr. Vigraanth Bapu and Dr. Sudarshan H. L.

Organised by Dr. Sushma Gopalan and Dr. Chetan Ginigeri, with support from Ms. Laya R., Ms. Bernice M. Rani, Ms. Ashra Fathima and Ms. Ishika Mittal, the symposium highlighted India's growing commitment to integrated healing while laying the groundwork for future international partnerships, knowledge exchange and continued advancement of Child Life and patient-centred healthcare.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

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