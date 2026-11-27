NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: As healthcare costs, treatment choices and family needs continue to evolve, choosing the right health insurance is becoming a more nuanced decision. Customers need to consider not only how much health cover is adequate, but also where they want to access healthcare, how they balance coverage with affordability, and whether their protection can remain relevant as their needs change.

Against this backdrop, ManipalCigna Health Insurance's INFINIX brings together Unlimited Sum Insured, city-based pricing, a choice of hospital networks and differentiated affordability features, giving customers greater flexibility to structure their health cover around their healthcare preferences and financial priorities.

A key feature of INFINIX is its One-Time Aggregate Deductible, which needs to be exhausted only once during ten policy years, while the associated premium discount continues throughout the decade. Customers can also choose from three Smart Care Network options, Classic, Premier and Premier+, based on their preferred hospitals, location and financial comfort.

Commenting on how health insurance needs are evolving, Joydeep Saha, MD & CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said "The way people think about health insurance is changing. Customers are looking for more than a sum insured; they want confidence that their health cover can remain relevant as healthcare costs, family needs and life stages evolve. At the same time, every family has different preferences around where they access healthcare and how they balance protection with affordability. INFINIX responds to these changing needs by bringing together unlimited coverage, hospital-network choices and a differentiated affordability model, giving customers greater flexibility to structure health protection around their needs and financial priorities."

Different needs, greater choice

INFINIX is available in two variants designed around different customer needs. INFINIX CORE is designed for first-time health insurance buyers seeking unlimited health coverage at a value-oriented price, with the flexibility to reduce applicable waiting periods. INFINIX NOW is designed for customers who already have health insurance and want to upgrade to unlimited health coverage from Day 1.

Both variants offer a choice of INR10 lakh or Unlimited Sum Insured, with policy tenures of one, two or three years and optional covers that allow customers to tailor protection according to their requirements.

Looking beyond hospitalisation

Changing health needs also extend beyond hospital treatment alone. Through Emotional Quotient and NutriBoost, INFINIX provides unlimited e-consultations with psychologists and nutritionists, along with mental-wellbeing tools, dietary guidance and lifestyle support.

The New Beginnings maternity benefit comes with just a one-year waiting period. The opted coverage grows by 100% every year after the second policy year, up to 1,000% of the selected amount. An eligible male insured can also extend the benefit to his spouse even if she is not covered under the policy.

INFINIX also offers coverage for specified advanced diagnostic tests, including PET-CT, PET MRI, Coronary Angiography and Endoscopic Ultrasound, when medically prescribed and undertaken at a hospital, subject to policy conditions.

Eligible NRI and OCI customers opting for Unlimited Sum Insured can also avail additional premium discount, while the No Claim Discount rewards claim-free years through progressive renewal premium discounts.

For more information on key features, eligibility, exclusions and terms and conditions, please refer to the product brochure here

Note: Unlimited Sum Insured is subject to policy terms, conditions, underwriting guidelines and applicable exclusions.

About ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between the Manipal Group and Cigna Healthcare and has been operating in India since 2014. The company's mission is to improve the health, well-being and peace of mind of those it serves. It believes that expertise in health insurance begins with understanding health, a belief reflected in the India Health Quotient, its annual study with YouGov India on how Indians manage their well-being. ManipalCigna's retail portfolio provides individuals and families with comprehensive health coverage for different life stages and evolving health needs. Its group business partners with SMEs, corporates, banks and NBFCs to deliver health and wellness solutions for their employees and customers. ManipalCigna has 125 branches across 500+ cities, an ecosystem of 1 lakh+ agents and 500+ distribution partners, and over 17,500 network hospitals. The company ended FY26 with a claim settlement ratio of 96% and gross written premium growth of about 30%. With an employee base of 3,500+ people, ManipalCigna is a certified Great Place To Work. To learn more, visit www.manipalcigna.com.

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