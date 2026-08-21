Manish Malhotra Inspires Young Designers at NIF Global Borivali, Celebrating Creativity, Confidence and the Future of Fashion

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: NIF Global Borivali hosted an engaging celebration of fashion, creativity and student talent, featuring an interactive session with celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The event brought together aspiring designers for an afternoon of conversations, creative challenges, student showcases and felicitations, creating a vibrant platform for young talent to learn, participate and express themselves.

The programme opened with a Welcome, Introduction & Felicitation, recognizing student achievements and setting the stage for an afternoon centered around creativity, interaction and inspiration.

A major highlight was an interactive talk show with Manish Malhotra, where students engaged with one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, gaining insights into his creative journey and the world of fashion.

The interaction continued with the Design Challenge: "Style It Like Manish", encouraging students to interpret design through their own creative lens. The challenge offered a hands-on opportunity to experiment, innovate, and showcase their unique sense of style.

Commenting on the interaction with the students, Manish Malhotra said: "For me, the most meaningful way of giving back is by giving my time, experience and perspective to the next generation." It's about meeting young students, interacting with them, and understanding how they think. I've been associated with NIF Global for several years now, and every interaction with Gen Z students through NIF Global is incredibly enriching. It's wonderful to be here at the NIF Global Borivali campus, engaging with such bright and creative minds. Guiding them, encouraging them, and reassuring them that they can achieve their goals is something I truly believe in. I feel every artist--whether a director, actor or designer--has a responsibility to inspire, guide and give back to the next generation."

The energy of the afternoon continued with an engaging and lively interaction moderated by Tisha Khosla, Author and Creative Educator, NIF Global Corporate, bringing spontaneity, warmth and entertainment to the programme. The conversation encouraged students to participate freely, ask questions and share their perspectives, adding a fun and informal dimension to their interaction with the fashion icon.

The spotlight then shifted to the Student Work Exhibition & Interaction, where students showcased their creative work and engaged in meaningful conversations around their ideas, inspirations and creative processes. The exhibition celebrated the talent, individuality and imagination of NIF Global's young designers, offering Manish Malhotra an opportunity to interact with and appreciate their work. The showcase concluded with photographs capturing the memorable moments from the interaction and exhibition.

Commenting on the interaction with the students, Tanbeer Bhatia said: "At NIF Global, we strongly believe that meaningful industry exposure plays a vital role in shaping the future of young creative professionals. Interactions with icons such as Manish Malhotra provide students with invaluable insights, inspiration and confidence. Our aim has always been to create opportunities that allow students to learn directly from industry leaders and gain an edge even before they step into the professional world."

Under the leadership of Tanbeer Bhatia, Monty Bhatia and Mita Agrawal, NIF Global Borivali and South Mumbai have continued to focus on creating industry-connected learning experiences that encourage creativity, confidence and professional growth among aspiring designers.

The engaging afternoon with Manish Malhotra served as an inspiring reminder that fashion education goes beyond classroom learning -- it is about experimentation, expression, observation, and the courage to develop a distinct creative point of view.

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