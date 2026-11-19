VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Manoj Ceramic Limited, (INE0A6N01026), a leading name in the Ceramic and Tiles industry, announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended 30th September 2026 (H1 FY27). Revenue from Operations nearly doubled to ₹163.29 Crs, supported by deeper domestic market penetration, new projects and new product introductions.

Revenue from Operations grew 98.98% Y-o-Y to ₹163.29 Crs (H1 FY26: ₹82.07 Crs), supported by deeper domestic market penetration, new projects and the introduction of new products, which have received a good response in the market. EBITDA rose 52.24% to ₹17.40 Crs, and PAT rose 68.11% to ₹9.87 Crs.

EBITDA margin moderated to 10.64% (H1 FY26: 13.91%) and PAT margin to 6.04% (H1 FY26: 7.15%) on a revenue base that has nearly doubled. Employee benefit expenses rose only 1.42% and other expenses 16.14%. Margins are expected to improve gradually over the years as the share of the B2C segment increases, which carries a better margin profile and higher average price realization.

Key Financial Highlights:

Particulars (₹ Crs)

* Total Revenue: H1 FY26: 82.18 | H1 FY27: 163.57 | Y-o-Y Change (%): 99.05

* EBITDA: H1 FY26: 11.43 | H1 FY27: 17.40 | Y-o-Y Change (%): 52.24

* EBITDA Margin (%): H1 FY26: 13.91 | H1 FY27: 10.64 | Y-o-Y Change (%): (327) BPS

* PAT: H1 FY26: 5.87 | H1 FY27: 9.87 | Y-o-Y Change (%): 68.11

* PAT Margin (%): H1 FY26: 7.15 | H1 FY27: 6.04 | Y-o-Y Change (%): (111) BPS

Management Perspective

Mr. Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director of Manoj Ceramic Limited stated, "H1 FY27 has been a strong half for MCPL. Revenue from Operations grew 99% Y-o-Y to ₹163.29 Crs from ₹82.07 Crs in H1 FY26, EBITDA rose 52% to ₹17.40 Crs and PAT rose 68% to ₹9.87 Crs. Profit before tax increased 66.75% to ₹12.89 Crs, so the larger scale of the business is flowing through to absolute profits.

What drove the growth: Our growth has come from deeper penetration in the domestic market. We took up new projects during the half-year and introduced new products, and the response from the market has been very encouraging. We remain confident in continuing to build on this momentum in the next half and in the coming years.

On margins: EBITDA margin moderated to 10.64% from 13.91% and PAT margin to 6.04% from 7.15% on a revenue base that has nearly doubled. At the same time, we kept overheads in check, with employee benefit expenses up only 1.42% and other expenses up 16.14%.

The path ahead: Regarding Revenue growth we reiterate that we would comfortably and sustainably deliver growth of 25-30% CAGR over the next three years. Margins will improve gradually as the share of the B2C segment increases over the years. B2C carries a better margin profile and a higher average price realization, so every incremental rupee of revenue from this segment lifts the quality of our overall mix. This is a progressive shift in the revenue mix, and we expect it to play out over the coming years.

We remain focused on deepening our domestic presence, launching new products and growing our B2C business."

About Manoj Ceramic Limited

Established in 1991 as 'Manoj and Company,' the business initially focused on trading building and construction materials such as marbles, granites and tiles.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL) has since evolved into an internationally standardized ceramic contract-manufacturing public limited company, specializing in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under its brand "MCPL," distributed through dealers, retail showrooms, B2B wholesale, Contract Servicing, and exports.

Through continuous adoption of new technology and innovation, MCPL has established itself as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, shaping modern design standards worldwide. After 3 decades of excellence, MCPL continues its strategic expansion, reaching every wall and floor with innovative solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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