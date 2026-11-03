Manoj Karn Presents the Timeless Wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita in Simple Poetic Form Through 'Shreemad Bhagavad Geeta, Geetikavya: Ek Saral Bhashya'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: The Shreemad Bhagavad Gita occupies a distinguished place in India's spiritual, philosophical, and literary heritage. Its teachings on duty, action, wisdom, self-realisation, and the purpose of human life have guided generations of readers. Considered one of the most significant texts of Indian philosophy, the Gita offers insights that extend beyond religious beliefs and address the everyday challenges of human existence. Bringing the essence of this timeless scripture closer to ordinary readers through simple Hindi and lyrical poetry, author Manoj Karn presents his book, Shreemad Bhagavad Geeta, Geetikavya: Ek Saral Bhashya. Published on 24 September 2026, this Hindi poetry book is available on BookFylo, Amazon, and Flipkart. Spanning 136 pages, the work aims to make the central teachings of the Bhagavad Gita easier to understand, remember, and incorporate into daily life.

The Bhagavad Gita is often approached as a religious scripture, but its significance extends to questions that every individual encounter at different stages of life. It addresses the importance of fulfilling responsibilities, maintaining mental balance, understanding the nature of action, and developing the wisdom to distinguish between right and wrong. Its teachings encourage individuals to face difficult circumstances with patience, clarity, and determination. These ideas remain relevant in contemporary society, where people frequently find themselves dealing with uncertainty, personal struggles, professional responsibilities, and emotional conflicts. The Gita offers a philosophical perspective on approaching such situations with greater awareness and understanding.

The origin of the Bhagavad Gita is closely connected with the Mahabharata, particularly the events leading up to the great war of Kurukshetra. When Arjuna stood on the battlefield, he became overwhelmed by emotional conflict and uncertainty about his responsibilities. Seeing his relatives, teachers, and loved ones on the opposing side, he found himself unable to proceed with the battle. His confusion was not simply about fighting a war; it was also about duty, relationships, morality, and the consequences of his actions. In response, Lord Krishna imparted the teachings that form the foundation of the Bhagavad Gita. Through this dialogue, Krishna guided Arjuna towards a deeper understanding of duty, self-knowledge, and the importance of performing one's responsibilities without being controlled by the fear of outcomes.

The original Bhagavad Gita is composed in Sanskrit and contains eighteen chapters and seven hundred verses. Its philosophical depth and classical language can sometimes make it difficult for readers who are unfamiliar with Sanskrit or traditional interpretations. Manoj Karn's Shreemad Bhagavad Geeta, Geetikavya: Ek Saral Bhashya attempts to make this wisdom more accessible by presenting its fundamental ideas in simple Hindi. The author has chosen a poetic approach rather than relying entirely on conventional prose explanations. Through this approach, he seeks to communicate the deeper meanings of the Gita in a manner that ordinary readers can understand without requiring extensive knowledge of Sanskrit or philosophical terminology.

One of the defining aspects of the book is its presentation as Geetikavya, a lyrical form of poetry. Poetry has the ability to communicate complex emotions and ideas through rhythm, expression, and carefully chosen words. When philosophical teachings are presented in a lyrical form, readers may find it easier to connect with their meanings and remember the central ideas. By transforming the essence of the Gita's teachings into simple Hindi verses, Manoj Karn makes an effort to create a reading experience that combines spiritual reflection with poetic expression. The intention is to allow readers to engage with the teachings not only through reading but also through recitation and listening.

The book is particularly intended for readers who wish to understand the Bhagavad Gita in an approachable language. The author has kept different sections of society in mind, including the younger generation, mothers, women, and senior citizens. For young readers, the book may provide an accessible introduction to the philosophical ideas of the Gita. For older readers and those already familiar with its teachings, the lyrical presentation may offer another way of revisiting its central messages. It's simple Hindi expression is intended to make the content suitable for repeated reading, singing, and listening, allowing readers to absorb the ideas gradually and at their own convenience.

Another important dimension of the book is its connection with everyday life. The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are not limited to theoretical discussions about spirituality. They encourage individuals to reflect on their actions, responsibilities, relationships, and personal choices. The concept of performing one's duty with sincerity, without becoming excessively attached to the results, offers an important perspective on dealing with expectations and disappointments. Similarly, the emphasis on self-control, patience, and clarity of thought can help readers examine their responses to challenging situations. By presenting these ideas in simple poetic language, the author seeks to make the philosophical essence of the Gita more approachable for people from different backgrounds.

The author, Manoj Karn, brings a diverse educational and professional background to his literary journey. Born on 11 July 1965 into a modest family, he grew up with an awareness of traditional Sanatan values. His early education took place in schools and colleges in the Katihar district of Bihar. He pursued higher education in different disciplines, earning a Master of Science degree in Zoology and a Bachelor of Laws degree. His academic background reflects his interest in scientific and legal studies, while his sustained engagement with literature and spirituality has shaped his creative interests.

Manoj Karn began his professional career as a government schoolteacher. He subsequently served in the Election Department and the Commercial Taxes Department of Bihar, where he held administrative responsibilities. Over the years, he continued his public service under the Government of Bihar, eventually retiring in August 2025 from the position of Joint Commissioner of State Tax. His professional journey involved responsibilities in education and government administration, yet his interest in literature remained an important part of his life. Alongside his official duties, he continued to explore poetry and write about subjects connected with human emotions, life experiences, and spirituality.

His literary contribution includes eight published poetry collections, six in Hindi and two in Maithili. His work has received recognition through the 'Sahityapeedia Kavya Samman', presented by Sahityapeedia Prakashan. This recognition reflects his continued association with poetry and his contribution to literary expression. His engagement with both Hindi and Maithili also demonstrates his interest in communicating ideas through different linguistic traditions. Following his retirement, he continues to fulfil his family and social responsibilities while devoting himself to literary activities with renewed dedication.

For Manoj Karn, the presentation of the Bhagavad Gita in a simple poetic form represents an opportunity to connect his literary interests with his spiritual inclination. The book reflects his intention to make the scripture's central teachings understandable to readers who may otherwise find its original language and philosophical structure challenging. Rather than presenting the Gita as a distant or difficult philosophical text, he attempts to bring its ideas closer to the everyday experiences of ordinary people. The use of lyrical expression also creates the possibility of engaging with the teachings through multiple forms of interaction, including reading, recitation, and listening.

In a time when individuals are constantly navigating personal expectations, social responsibilities, and professional pressures, the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita continues to offer meaningful perspectives on life. Its teachings encourage reflection, self-discipline, responsible action, and a balanced approach towards success and failure. A simple interpretation can help readers approach these ideas with greater ease and curiosity. Through this publication, Manoj Karn makes an effort to contribute to the wider understanding of India's philosophical heritage while presenting it in a familiar literary form.

Shreemad Bhagavad Geeta, Geetikavya: Ek Saral Bhashya is therefore an attempt to bring together spirituality, philosophy, and Hindi poetry in an accessible format. With its focus on simple language and lyrical presentation, the book may appeal to readers interested in spiritual literature, Hindi poetry, and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. It also offers an opportunity for families to introduce younger generations to an important part of India's cultural and philosophical tradition. Through this work, Manoj Karn hopes to encourage readers to read, listen to, reflect upon, and understand the teachings of the Gita, making its timeless wisdom a meaningful part of their everyday lives.

Book Link : https://amzn.in/d/00w2N5vR

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