Maple Launches Anniversary Offers Featuring Pre-Owned iPhone 15 from Rs. 40,999, iPhone 16 Pro from Rs. 76,999, and Exclusive Rewards

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Maple, India's trusted premium pre-owned store, is celebrating the first anniversary of its e-commerce initiative with a 10-day Anniversary Sale from 16th to 26th July, bringing together exceptional offers, exciting rewards and the premium experience that has made Maple a preferred destination for pre-owned devices.

The anniversary celebration reinforces Maple's commitment to building a quality-first premium pre-owned ecosystem where customers receive authentic pre-owned Apple products, expert guidance, seamless after-sales support and a world-class experience under one roof.

As part of the celebration, every customer making a purchase during the anniversary sale will be automatically entered into the Maple Anniversary Lucky Draw, while existing customers can participate through the brand's referral programme. The grand prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Thailand, followed by a pre-owned iPhone Air as the second prize and a pre-owned Apple Watch Ultra as the third prize. Winners will be announced on 10th August on www.maplestore.in and Maple social handles.

Adding to the excitement, Maple is introducing some of its most attractive pre-owned Apple offers of the season. Customers can purchase the iPhone 15 starting at ₹40,999, iPhone 16 Pro starting at ₹76,999 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at ₹92,999, along with an additional 10% cashback on select credit cards, complimentary accessories and a Vi Travel Pass on eligible purchases.

The popular Deal of the Month (DOTM) also returns with flat ₹2,000 off on select products. Customers looking to upgrade multiple pre-owned devices can benefit from exclusive bundle savings, with 3% off on one device, 5% off on two devices and 7% savings on three devices on eligible iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Watch combinations. Additionally, third-party accessories will be available starting at just ₹299, making it an ideal opportunity for customers to complete their device ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Raja, General Manager - E-Commerce at Maple India said: 'Our first anniversary in the pre-owned space is a celebration of the trust our customers have placed in Maple. Over the past year, we have focused on creating more than just another second-hand device brand -- we have built an experience where customers can discover, purchase and enjoy pre-owned Apple products with confidence. This anniversary sale is our way of thanking our customers while continuing to deliver the premium service, authentic products and value that define the Maple experience."

With a legacy as an Apple premium partner, Maple continues to strengthen its presence by pivoting and offering customers the latest pre-owned innovations backed by personalised service, certified expertise and a seamless ownership journey. The anniversary campaign reflects Maple's vision of making premium technology more accessible while rewarding customer loyalty through meaningful experiences.

The Anniversary Sale will be live on www.maplestore.in along with select Vi retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi from 16th July to 26th July 2026.

About Maple

Maple is India's trusted premium pre-owned seller, transforming the way consumers buy, sell and upgrade premium pre-owned devices. Backed by over a decade of expertise in the Apple retail ecosystem, the brand is now making premium technology more accessible through certified pre-owned iPhones, iPads and MacBooks that undergo rigorous quality checks and come with warranty assurance. By combining affordability with sustainability, Maple is driving the shift towards trusted circular technology consumption. Through its omnichannel presence and seamless trade-in ecosystem, the company is building a reliable destination for premium pre-owned devices across India.

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