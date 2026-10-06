MARC Salon Furniture Launches Salon Revamp Initiative to Transform Neighbourhood Barber Shops

VMPL

Manesar (Haryana) [India], October 6: MARC Salon Furniture, a leading salon furniture manufacturer in India has launched its Salon Revamp initiative to transform neighbourhood barber shops across cities. This would involve repainting and restoration of interiors, new high-quality furniture installation as well as replacement of the old trolley with new one. Hair care products and tools will also be provided by the Salon Revamp Initiative. Additionally, new sofas will be installed for better customer experience.

Many neighbourhood barber shops have served local customers for years. They developed by providing consistent service to their customers. Unfortunately, outdated premises and low capital usually prevent them from any renovations or equipment upgrading.

Beyond the physical transformation, the initiative serves as a community support and upliftment effort for local grooming professionals. By improving existing workspaces, MARC aims to recognise the contribution of neighbourhood barbers and support them with infrastructure that can help their businesses move forward. The initiative places the professional and the community they serve at the centre of the revamp.

"Neighbourhood barber shops have always been an important part of the communities they serve. Many barbers have built their businesses through years of skill, hard work and customer relationships. Their spaces should reflect that effort. Through Salon Revamp, we want to support these professionals with better infrastructure and create workplaces they can feel proud of," said Durgesh Sharma, Managing Director, Marc Salon & Beauty Equipments Private Limited.

The transformation will address both working and customer needs. New furniture can make daily services more organised and comfortable. Updated trolleys can provide easier access to essential tools and products. Professional hair tools can support barbers in their everyday services.

For local barbers, the initiative is therefore about more than refreshing the appearance of a shop. It is about creating a better place to work and serve their communities. For customers, it brings a more comfortable experience to familiar neighbourhood establishments.

MARC plans to take the Salon Revamp initiative to more cities and support additional neighbourhood barber shops. The programme will continue to focus on practical upgrades that strengthen local grooming businesses and the communities they serve.

About MARC Salon Furniture

MARC Salon Furniture is an Indian manufacturer of salon furniture, beauty equipment and professional grooming solutions. Based in Manesar, Haryana, the company offers styling chairs, barber chairs, hair wash units, salon stations, spa furniture, beauty equipment, professional hair tools and related products. MARC serves salon and beauty businesses across India and international markets, with a focus on design, functionality and customisation.

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