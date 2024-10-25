Marengo Asia Hospitals Signs MoU with Metropolitan Hospitals (Kenya) and Zoscales Partners (Switzerland) to Strengthen Healthcare Accessibility and Clinical Capacity Building in East Africa

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 25: Marengo Asia Hospitals announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Metropolitan Hospitals Limited (Kenya) and Zoscales Partners under its Clinical Corridor Initiative to build "Centre of Excellence" at the Metropolitan Hospital in Nairobi. This landmark collaboration aims to significantly improve healthcare accessibility and affordability in tertiary care across East Africa, addressing the urgent need for advanced healthcare services in the region.

As an emerging leader in the healthcare sector, Marengo Asia Hospitals will leverage its extensive experience and expertise of clinical capabilities to empower Metropolitan Hospitals to become a regional hub for tertiary care for East Africa. This partnership will focus on establishing Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for chosen specialities, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is accessible to underserved communities.

"Marengo Asia Hospitals is proud to share its knowledge and best practices from India to support Metropolitan Hospitals in expanding access to world-class healthcare in East Africa. Marengo Asia Hospitals is a strong proponent of the concept of building Clinical Corridors across geographies. This is based on the principles of 3 Ts (Teach, Train and Treat) in elevating healthcare standards globally. We are committed to capacity building, advancing healthcare standards and fostering collaboration across boundaries. With a rich history in establishing Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for healthcare providers globally, we have set up CoEs in cardiology, oncology, and transplants in Mongolia, and Asia Pacific, fostering international collaboration and advancing healthcare capabilities," said Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director, and CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals. "Our holistic approach in developing Centres of Excellence includes teams planning, infrastructure, compliance, development of pathways protocols, and training for all department stakeholders," he added.

"By upgrading our clinical services and expanding access to advanced healthcare, we are not only improving the quality of care but also making it more affordable and accessible to a broader population," said Dr. K. K. Gakombe, Founder and CEO of Metropolitan Hospitals Limited. "This partnership with Marengo Asia Hospitals and Zoscales Partners enables us to significantly expand our reach and amplify our positive impact," he added.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to making a meaningful difference where it matters most--improving access to quality healthcare," said Jacop B. Rentschler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Zoscales Partners. "By combining Marengo Asia Hospitals' world-class expertise with Metropolitan Hospitals' local strength, we are building a transformative platform that will boost clinical capacity and expand sustainable healthcare access for communities across East Africa," he concluded.

Marengo Asia Hospitals has a strong track record of impactful collaborations through its innovative concept of 'Clinical Corridors.' For instance, Marengo Asia Hospitals recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Intermed Hospital in Mongolia to establish the country's first comprehensive Cardiac Sciences Centre of Excellence. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide advanced cardiac treatments and specialized care to the Mongolian population, addressing a critical need for high-quality healthcare services. Together, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Metropolitan Hospitals, and Zoscales Partners are forging a powerful alliance to build a sustainable healthcare framework that will enhance the well-being of communities across East Africa. This collaboration reaffirms Marengo Asia Hospitals' mission to transform healthcare and ensure that quality medical services are available to everyone.

About Marengo Asia Hospitals:

Marengo Asia Hospitals is an integrated network of multi-specialty hospitals dedicated to providing tertiary and quaternary care. The organization focuses on creating 'centres of excellence' across various medical specialties while prioritizing a 'patient-first' approach. Under the leadership of Dr. Raajiv Singhal, the Founding Member, Managing Director, and Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals has rapidly expanded to a capacity of over 1,700 beds across five hospitals, supported by a team of more than 600 skilled doctors. In its pursuit of excellence, Marengo Asia Hospitals has embarked on a mission to create Clinical Centres of Excellence that set new standards for healthcare quality, innovation, and measurable outcomes. The organization's goal is not just to provide healthcare services but to elevate the entire healthcare experience for patients and their families. Marengo Asia Hospitals is also proud to advance the International Clinical Corridor--an innovative collaboration between its experts and the health ministries of partner countries to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) for specific medical specialties. Through this initiative, doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff from partner countries receive comprehensive training in India, equipping them with advanced skills to enhance healthcare services in their home countries. Marengo Asia Hospitals is committed to fostering an environment of healing, innovation, and trust, serving as a cornerstone of health and wellness in the communities it serves.

Metropolitan Hospitals Limited is a Level 5 facility located in Buruburu, in the Eastlands area of Nairobi County. Over the past 30 years, the hospital has evolved into Eastlands' premier medical hub, featuring state-of-the-art facilities such as an ultramodern doctor's plaza, a fully equipped Accident and Emergency department, advanced modular theatres, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal ICU, High Dependency Unit (HDU), and comprehensive Imaging and Laboratory services. Metropolitan is accredited by the Council for Health Service Accreditation (COHSASA) for maintaining quality standards. Committed to delivering high-quality, affordable care, the hospital has bold plans for regional expansion, reinforcing its dedication to excellence and accessibility.

Zoscales Partners, founded in 2014, is a Swiss-based investment management firm specializing in high-impact investments across Eastern Africa. With regional offices in Ethiopia and Kenya, Zoscales Partners is committed to driving sustainable development through investments that deliver long-term value and tangible improvements in healthcare and other essential sectors.

