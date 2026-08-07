Marie Claire Paris Announces First-Ever Licensed Jewellery Collaboration with Women-Led Indian Artisan Brand Jiaara Jewellery

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Marie Claire Paris, one of the world's leading women's media and lifestyle brands with a presence in 32 international markets and a readership of 97 million women globally, has partnered with Jiaara Jewellery, a women-led Indian artisan jewellery label, to launch an exclusive licensed jewellery collection in India.

This collaboration represents the first licensed jewellery partnership between Marie Claire Paris and an Indian artisan brand, bringing together the brand's contemporary French design sensibility with the craftsmanship of artisans in Jaipur. The collection will officially launch on August 10, 2026. Early access registrations and pre-orders are now open.

Facilitated by Bradford License India, the official licensing partner of Marie Claire Paris in India, the collaboration represents an important milestone for both brands as they introduce a premium jewellery collection designed exclusively for the Indian market.

More than a co-branded association, the MC x Jiaara collection is a fully licensed product range developed over several months. It blends Marie Claire Paris' distinctive editorial-inspired aesthetic with Jaipur's centuries-old jewellery-making tradition to create a collection that is contemporary, versatile, and rooted in authentic craftsmanship.

The collection comprises four distinctive design themes, each inspired by a unique creative direction. Jaipur Abstract draws from geometric architecture, Celestial Aura explores luminous celestial forms, Botanical Essence is inspired by nature's organic beauty, while Parisian Cafe reflects the effortless elegance and charm associated with Parisian living.

Every piece is handcrafted by skilled women artisans in Jaipur using natural and semi-precious stones, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Priced between ₹2,000 and ₹8,000, the collection is positioned within the accessible luxury segment, offering thoughtfully designed jewellery suited to everyday elegance as well as special occasions.

Designed for the contemporary Indian woman, the collection reflects evolving preferences for jewellery that balances timeless aesthetics with modern versatility. It is created for women who appreciate quality craftsmanship, distinctive design, and products that seamlessly complement both Indian and global fashion sensibilities.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sushmita, Co-Founder, Jiaara Jewellery, said:

"We started Jiaara with the belief that Indian craftsmanship deserves to be seen through a contemporary global lens. Our collaboration with Marie Claire Paris marks an important milestone in that journey. By bringing together one of the world's most respected fashion brands with the exceptional craftsmanship of women artisans in Jaipur, we have created a collection that celebrates design, authenticity, and modern craftsmanship while taking Indian artisan jewellery to a wider audience."

Consumers can now register for exclusive early access offers and pre-order the MC x Jiaara collection ahead of its official launch on August 10, 2026. Pre-orders are available through Jiaara Jewellery's direct-to-consumer website, and the collection will subsequently be available on select e-commerce platforms.

Register for Early Access: jiaarajewellery.com/pages/marie-claire

Pre-orders: jiaarajewellery.com/collections/marie-claire-paris

Launch Date: August 10, 2026

About Jiaara Jewellery

Jiaara Jewellery is a women-led Indian artisan jewellery brand founded by sisters Sushmita, Garima, and Ankita. Built on the belief that Indian craftsmanship deserves a contemporary global identity, the brand collaborates with skilled women artisans in Jaipur to create handcrafted jewellery using natural and semi-precious stones. Every piece reflects a commitment to authentic craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and everyday elegance.

About Marie Claire Paris

Marie Claire Paris is one of the world's leading women's media and lifestyle brands, with a presence in 32 international markets and a readership of 97 million women globally. Originating in Paris, the brand has expanded through an international licensing programme spanning fashion, accessories, beauty, and home, bringing its signature values of elegance, style, and modern femininity to consumers around the world.

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