Mars Expands its Presence in India and Opens Global Capability Center in Collaboration with Genpact

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: Mars, Incorporated, today inaugurated its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone for the company in India. The GCC furthers Mars and Genpact's relationship, established in 2018, to bring together Mars enterprise priorities with Genpact's deep domain expertise and context-rich process intelligence. It will serve as a hub for digital innovation and business enablement.

Built to support Mars enterprise-wide, the GCC forms part of a global infrastructure of strategic hubs and plays an important role across all markets. The center spans approximately 60,000 square feet and will open with 400+ Genpact colleagues, with ambitions to scale and transition to 1,000 Mars Associates in the future. The GCC will help design future Mars operations with Genpact's Agentic Operations at the core, with the aim of improving operational speed, consistency and visibility across Mars global business.

The Hyderabad GCC builds on Mars decades-long presence in India, where the company has invested in 7 local factories since 1995 and employs more than 2,400 Associates across Snacking, Food & Nutrition and Pet Nutrition and one Royal Canin packaging center.

"India is an important market for Mars and has been part of our growth story for decades," said Claus Aagaard, Chief Financial Officer, Mars, Incorporated. "Our continued investment reflects the strength of our business in India and our confidence in the talent the market has to offer. The Hyderabad Global Capability Center is a valuable addition to our global network, helping us strengthen how we work across markets, connect expertise and advance our digital capabilities. Ultimately, this is about building a more agile, connected and future-ready Mars, enabling our Associates around the world to better serve the consumers, customers and pets who count on us."

"Hyderabad has emerged as a leading destination for global capability centers, supported by its strong technology ecosystem, skilled talent and progressive business environment. Mars has a strong foothold in India's Snacking, Petcare and Food & Nutrition sectors, a longstanding history of supporting local farmers, and a continued focus on local manufacturing. The new Global Capability Center is another step in Mars journey in India, connecting its established business here with the technology capabilities and talent needed to support its global operations. We welcome Mars continued engagement with Telangana and look forward to the center creating opportunities for specialized talent and contributing to the state's technology ecosystem," said D Sridhar Babu, IT and Industries Minister, Telangana.

Representative of the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad Acting Public Affairs Officer Emilia B. Smith attended the launch event and celebrated the long history of U.S-India partnership and enduring commercial ties with Telangana.

"Almost a decade of running operations with Mars has given us deep process intelligence about how its business works. At the GCC, we will put that to work through Agentic-enabled Operations, designing AI-assisted systems that operate within a governance framework tailored to Mars and are designed to deliver measurable business outcomes. It is about reimagining operations with agentic AI-assisted capabilities, with human expertise and oversight at the core, to help Mars move faster and operate more efficiently across the markets it serves," said Tarun Chopra, Unit Leader, Consumer Goods, Genpact.

This announcement comes on the heels of several additional Mars investments in India, including a $55 million expansion of the Hyderabad Pet Nutrition factory to support domestic growth and exports, and a $12 million Royal Canin distribution and packaging center to strengthen localization and supply resilience.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M & M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is the Agentic Operations company, where frontier AI meets context-rich process intelligence. For decades, we have run mission-critical operations for the world's leading enterprises across finance, risk, supply chain, banking, insurance, and procurement. Today, with Agentic Operations, agents run the work, and our experts own the outcomes, so clients grow faster, operate leaner, and convert more to cash. Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

For queries, please contact:

Mars Genpact

Aanchal Jain Ashish Kumar

aanchal.jain@effem.com Ashish.Kumar13@genpact.com

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