Marwadi University Earns the Global spotlight with QS World University Rankings in Computer Science and Information Systems domain

VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], March 26: Marwadi University, Rajkot, has achieved a significant global milestone by securing a position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Computer Science & Information Systems. Achieving the 751-850 rank band, this recognition places the university among the Top 40 institutions in India in this domain, alongside premier institutes including the IITs.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as this is the only university from Gujarat to feature in this prestigious ranking for Computer Science & Information Systems. Remarkably, India has doubled its top-50 places since 2024 to 27 across 12 institutions.

Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University, shared, "The QS World University Rankings by Subject is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and credible global benchmarks. We are proud to be the only university from Gujarat to feature in this prestigious ranking. This milestone highlights our growing academic excellence, research capabilities, and industry alignment in the field of computer science and information systems."

Dr Sanjeet Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Marwadi University, shared, "The importance of such global ranking is also acknowledged at the highest levels of leadership. Our Hon'ble PM has frequently recognized the achievements of Indian universities on global platforms, encouraging them to strive for excellence and global competitiveness. We aim to continuously deliver high-quality education, foster innovation, and prepare students to excel in the rapidly evolving global landscape."

The university also made a debut last year in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, securing an impressive rank of 353. This marked the highest-ever debut rank by any Indian university and established it as Gujarat's No. 1 private university in the rankings.

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