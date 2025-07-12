MASSH-PROLIFE Hospital Launches 'Obesity-Free Punjab' Campaign to Tackle State's Growing Health Crisis

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: By the time your eyes finish scanning this line, someone in Punjab just checked their sugar levels after skipping breakfast -- again. That's how quietly lifestyle diseases creep into daily routines. And obesity? It's not creeping anymore. It's sprinting.

In a move that could redefine India's fight against obesity, MASSH Group of Hospitals, India's most advanced and leading bariatric surgery hospital chain, has launched the 'Obesity-Free Punjab' campaign. Beginning from Ludhiana, the initiative combines surgical precision, community outreach, and lifestyle education to address obesity head-on. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the red flag during his Mann Ki Baat address, calling obesity a dangerous lifestyle illness that needs urgent national attention.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 30.2% of men aged 15 to 49 in Punjab are obese -- the highest in the country. And women? A staggering 45% are overweight, with 80% of Ludhiana's adult women specifically suffering from abdominal obesity.

To tackle this mounting crisis head-on, MASSH - PROLIFE Hospital Ludhiana, part of the MASSH Group of Hospitals, has launched 'Obesity-Free Punjab', a bold, six-month initiative combining awareness, education, and accessible treatment -- including cutting-edge bariatric surgery.

"Punjab has changed," says Dr. Harpreet Singh Jolly, Director of Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgery at MASSH. "This used to be the land of milk, ghee, and akhadas. Now, we're seeing 60 new patients a month at our OPD with obesity-linked conditions: type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, infertility, fatty liver, hormonal imbalance, and even depression. This isn't just about body size -- it's about quality of life."

And it's not limited to adults. Nearly 7% of Ludhiana's children are already obese. That means childhood is being shaped by early joint pain and insulin resistance, not playgrounds and sports.

What's changed? Sedentary lifestyles. Late-night screen scrolling. Processed foods sold faster than they're chewed. Add rising stress and eroding sleep cycles, and you've got a metabolic Molotov cocktail.

For those struggling to reverse obesity despite their best efforts, bariatric surgery offers more than just hope. It offers measurable change -- medically and emotionally. MASSH Hospitals specialize in minimally invasive bariatric procedures, like gastric sleeve and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, which are now recommended worldwide for sustained weight loss and reversal of co-morbidities.

"People still think surgery is a last resort or a shortcut," Dr. Jolly says. "It's neither. It's a life-restoring intervention, especially when conditions like PCOD, hypertension, or fatty liver have already taken root. We evaluate every case thoroughly. Not everyone needs surgery -- but for the right patient, it can be transformational."

This isn't just about clinical excellence -- it's about access and empathy. Through the 'Obesity-Free Punjab' campaign, MASSH Hospitals will:

* Organize free community screenings across Ludhiana and nearby districts

Host awareness sessions in schools, colleges, and workplaces

Launch myth-busting digital content around obesity and bariatric options

Offer up to 25% financial assistance for patients from economically weaker sections

The goal? To ensure that health doesn't stay confined to the privileged.

With hospitals in Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana, the MASSH Group has quietly grown into a trusted name in Minimal Access Smart Surgery & Healthcare. That includes everything from advanced laparoscopic interventions to top-tier post-op care and emotional support.

Hanish Bansal, Executive Director, MASSH Group of Hospitals says, "At MASSH, we've built more than just a hospital -- we've created India's most advanced chain dedicated to minimal access and bariatric surgeries. Today, MASSH is the most advanced hospital in the country for bariatric surgery. We're combining technology with surgical expertise to tackle a problem that's silently affecting millions."

Adds Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, "We're not just treating patients from India -- we're treating people from across the country and around the world. MASSH is delivering the advanced bariatric surgery with highest level of hospitality care. When people walk into our centres, they don't just find doctors -- they find a full ecosystem committed to their long-term recovery."

India is at a health crossroads. While technology advances, habits deteriorate. While urban gyms boom, so does late-night binge eating. The truth is, reversing obesity isn't about magic diets or guilt trips -- it's about science, support, and timely decisions.

And as Punjab stares down the barrel of an obesity epidemic, perhaps it's time for a quiet introspection. Isn't health the real legacy we owe our children?

If you're from Punjab or anywhere else in India and are silently battling the burden of obesity -- this campaign is your call. Not just to lose kilos, but to gain life back.

About MASSH-PROLIFE Hospitals

MASSH-PROLIFE Super Specialty and Trauma care is a 100-bed, state-of-the-art healthcare facility in Ludhiana, Punjab, dedicated to delivering advanced and patient-centric medical care. As part of the MASSH Group of Hospitals, we are committed to clinical excellence, ethical medical practices, and innovation, guided by the principles of P5 Medicine--Personalized, Participatory, Predictive, Preventive, and Precision care.

Our hospital offers specialized services across multiple disciplines, including Laparoscopy & GI Surgery, Laparoscopic Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Advanced Urology, Bariatric Surgery, Trauma Care, Mother & Child Care, Neurosciences, Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Dialysis, and Surgical Oncology. With cutting-edge technologies such as Laparoscopy, Laser, and Minimal Access Surgery, we ensure safer procedures, faster recovery, and superior patient outcomes.

MASSH-PROLIFE Hospital is a collaborative vision of leading healthcare experts and pioneers, including:

* Dr. Harpreet Singh Jolly, Director - A highly regarded expert committed to advancing medical excellence.

* Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Promoter & Director - A third-generation business leader and philanthropist from The LNJ Bhilwara Group, dedicated to transforming healthcare.

* Mr. Hanish Bansal, Executive Director - A visionary healthcare pioneer with expertise in hospital management and strategic growth.

* Mrs. Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO - A dynamic healthcare leader driving innovation and excellence in patient care.

* Mr. Ranvir Singh, Vice President - Operations - An experienced professional ensuring operational efficiency and service excellence.

For more information:

Address: Village Gill, Malerkotla Road, Bulara, Ludhiana, Punjab - 141116

Phone: 0161-5060999, 98147-04385

Email: info@prolifehospitalsldh.com

Website: www.prolifehospitalsldh.com

