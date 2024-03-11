Max Life Expands Portfolio with 'Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Elite Plan': An HNI proposition which prioritises Guaranteed Returns and Lifelong Protection

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 11: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company") has announced the expansion of its Guaranteed solutions portfolio with the introduction of the all-new Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Elite Plan - SWAG Elite Plan (UIN - 104N138V01). Building on the success and consumer affinity garnered by its 'SWAG' series of offerings such as SWAG Par Plan and SWAG Pension Plan, Max Life continues its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the needs of the modern consumers.

As consumers increasingly seek diverse investment avenues to maintain a balanced financial portfolio, Max Life remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting this demand through a continuous stream of innovative and varied offerings. The SWAG Elite Plan stands as a testament to this commitment, providing customers with a comprehensive solution that aligns with their evolving financial needs and aspirations. This new offering has been specifically customised for the 'High Net-worth Individual' (HNI) segment.

The new offering enables the customers with a unique blend of benefits, including guaranteed returns and lifelong protection for legacy creation for future generations. With a focus on flexibility, the offering enables customers with the freedom to choose between taking a lump sum amount at the end of the survival benefit period or letting it accrue over time. Furthermore, the plan provides for whole life protection, ensuring that life insurance coverage continues till the death of the life insured. Policyholders can also opt to customize their plans by choosing from multiple premium payment and survival benefit period options.

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO, Max Life, said, "With India's increasingly aspirational financial needs, today, individuals seek comprehensive insurance solutions that offer adaptability and long-term financial security. Our latest offering, Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Elite Plan addresses this very need, providing a unique blend of savings options and lifelong protection to enable the HNI segment to meet their goals, while also ensuring their loved ones are protected at every stage. Innovation lies at the heart of Max Life's ethos, and the SWAG Elite plan is reflective of our commitment to empower customers to build a financially secure future for themselves and their families."

With its unwavering commitment to innovation, Max Life continues to empower consumers with solutions to safeguard their financial future with confidence. Max Life stands ready to meet the evolving needs of its customers, ensuring that they can navigate life's uncertainties with resilience and peace of mind.

*Guaranteed benefits are applicable if all due premiums are paid.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

