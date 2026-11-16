Maximus International Reports 38.99 percentage Revenue Growth in H1 FY27; Plans to set up an Export-Oriented Manufacturing Facility & Research Center in India

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 16: Maximus International Limited (BSE: 540401), a manufacturer and distributer of automotive, industrial, and speciality lubricants, announced its consolidated financial results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Performance Summary - Q2 & H1 FY27

- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹5,873.57 Lakhs in Q2 FY27 and ₹11,864.17 Lakhs in H1 FY27

- EBITDA stood at ₹460.46 Lakhs in Q2 FY27 and ₹918.32 Lakhs in H1 FY27.

- EBITDA Margin stood at 7.77% in Q2 FY27 and 7.70% in H1 FY27.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹237.34 Lakhs in Q2 FY27 and ₹478.50 Lakhs in H1 FY27.

- Net Profit (PAT) stood at ₹205.21 Lakhs in Q2 FY27 and ₹409.86 Lakhs in H1 FY27.

- PAT Margin stood at 3.46% in Q2 FY27 and 3.44% in H1 FY27.

Management Commentary

Mr. Dipak Raval, Chairman & Managing Director, Maximus International Limited, said:

"During the quarter, the business environment remained challenging amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, which has contributed to volatility in the cost of key raw materials, including base oils & logistics & distribution cost. These external factors have impacted procurement costs, pricing dynamics and operating margins across the lubricant and petrochemical industry.

Despite these challenges, the Company continues to focus on strengthening its operational capabilities and pursuing long-term growth opportunities. The Board of Directors has approved the proposal for the establishment of a domestic production facility and product development center for manufacturing advance lubricants with an export-oriented focus.

Going forward, the Company remains focused on expanding its product portfolio, improving operational efficiencies and strengthening its presence across international markets. With its established manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Kenya and upcoming plant in India. diversified business model and planned domestic expansion, the Company aims to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position in global markets."

About The Company

Maximus International Limited is a premier manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive, industrial, and specialty lubricants. With a precision-engineered portfolio of over 200 products, the Company delivers tailored formulation solutions to highly specialized sectors worldwide, meeting strict technical standards across diverse operating environments. The Company's advanced product range is strategically formulated to serve demanding industrial applications, spanning from textile, specialized refrigeration compressor lubricants, and heavy-duty fluids engineered to withstand the extreme loads of the sugar and mining sectors, alongside premium maintenance fluids for general equipment and manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)