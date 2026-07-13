MAXPO to Convene Over 500 GCC Leaders, 200 Global Enterprises and 30 Industry Experts at GCC Summit 2026 Bengaluru on July 15

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13: Maxpo Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is set to host the inaugural edition of GCC Summit 2026 Bengaluru on 15 July 2026 at the Sheraton Brigade Gateway Yeshwantpur Bengaluru, bringing together more than 500 delegates, 200+ Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and multinational enterprises, and 30+ renowned industry leaders and experts for one of India's most significant gatherings dedicated to the future of Global Capability Centers.

The first of its kind leadership summit is being organised by Maxpo Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as the Strategic Partner, reinforcing Karnataka's leadership in India's rapidly expanding GCC ecosystem.

Adding significant policy and government perspective to the summit, the event will witness the participation of distinguished dignitaries including Shri L. K. Ateeq, IAS, Finance Advisor to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Managing Director, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology & Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Smt Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Bangalore Circle, who will deliver keynote addresses on Karnataka's vision, policy framework and the state's continued emergence as the world's leading destination for Global Capability Centers.

With India today hosting over 1,800 Global Capability Centers supporting global enterprises and employing millions of professionals across technology, finance, engineering, operations and business functions, the summit comes at a pivotal time when GCCs are evolving from traditional delivery centres into global innovation, R & D and strategic business hubs. Bengaluru, recognised as India's GCC capital, continues to attract global investments owing to its deep technology ecosystem, world-class talent pool and robust innovation landscape.

The day long summit will feature keynote addresses, executive panel discussions, leadership dialogues, curated networking sessions, strategic roundtables and business matchmaking opportunities, enabling delegates to exchange actionable insights, build strategic partnerships and collectively shape the future of enterprise transformation.

Industry leaders representing globally recognised organisations including Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bayer, Sanofi, BNY, Deloitte, EY, AstraZeneca, State Street, SAP, Siemens, HSBC, Boeing, TCS, UIDAI, KPMG, Merck Group, Ferguson, eBay, LPL Financial, Zinnov and several other leading enterprises are expected to participate in discussions spanning AI adoption, digital transformation, cybersecurity, talent development, innovation-led growth and India's evolving role in global enterprise leadership.

The summit will also include an exclusive exhibition showcase featuring technology providers and ecosystem partners, offering participants opportunities to explore cutting-edge enterprise solutions while engaging with business leaders driving the next wave of GCC transformation.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Inayath Sait, Chairman & Managing Director, Maxpo Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, "Global Capability Centers have evolved beyond operational excellence to become strategic drivers of innovation, business transformation and enterprise growth. GCC Summit 2026 Bengaluru is designed to bring together the leaders, visionaries and decision-makers who are shaping this evolution. Our goal is to create a platform where meaningful conversations lead to new ideas, strategic partnerships and opportunities that will define the future of the GCC ecosystem. With strong participation from government, industry and global enterprises, this summit will reinforce Bengaluru's position as the epicentre of the world's GCC movement while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation."

GCC Summit 2026 Bengaluru will be held on 15 July 2026 at the Sheraton Brigade Gateway Yeshwantpur Bengaluru, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The one-day summit will bring together global enterprise leaders, GCC executives, policymakers and technology innovators for strategic discussions on the future of Global Capability Centers.

About Maxpo Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Maxpo Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading exhibition and conference organiser committed to creating high-impact industry platforms that foster business growth, knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration. With a strong portfolio spanning technology, healthcare, biotechnology, education, enterprise innovation, PropTech and emerging industries, Maxpo has successfully connected thousands of business leaders, policymakers, investors, innovators and solution providers through world-class conferences, exhibitions and leadership summits. Through industry-focused initiatives, Maxpo continues to play a pivotal role in enabling partnerships, accelerating innovation and supporting India's evolving business ecosystem.

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