Mayank Cattle Food Limited Reports Unaudited Half-Year Financial Results for September 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: On October 27, 2026, Mayank Cattle Food Limited announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2026.

The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on October 27, 2026, approved the strong financial results for the period, reflecting our continued commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and financial discipline. Revenue increased as compared to half year ended September 30, 2025, driven by robust demand, improved efficiency, and successful execution of key initiatives across our core business areas. Profitability also strengthened, supported by cost optimization measures. These results position us well for sustained performance and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.

The Half Year ended on 30th September, 2026 has been a testament to Team Mayank's strategic execution and operational resilience. Notably, the First half of the financial year witnessed growth, underscoring the company's trajectory of sustained profitability and market leadership.

Financial Results

- Revenue From Operations for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2026 stands at Rs. 2086.67 Millions V/S Rs. 1853.86 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025.

- Profit Before Tax for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2026 stands at Rs. 73.48 Millions V/S Rs. 34.99 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025.

- Profit After Tax for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2026 stands at Rs 55.46 Millions V/S Rs 25.24 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025.

- Annualized EPS Stands at Rs 10.28 (Approximately)

- Revenue from Operations: Rs. 2086.67 Millions in H1 FY2026-27, compared to Rs. 1853.86 Millions in H1 FY2025-26, an increase of 12.56%.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): Rs. 73.48 Millions in H1 FY2026-27, compared to Rs. 34.99 Millions in H1 FY2025-26, an increase of 110.00%.

- Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs. 55.46 Millions in H1 FY2026-27, compared to Rs. 25.24 Millions in H1 FY2025-26, an increase of 119.73%.

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): Rs. 5.14 in H1 FY2026-27, compared to Rs. 4.67 in H1 FY2025-26, an increase of 10.06%.

Overview of Financial Results

- Increase of 12.56% in Revenue from Operations is at Rs 2086.67 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2026 which for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025 was Rs. 1853.86 Millions.

- Profit Before Tax increased by 110.00% stands at Rs 73.48 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2026 which for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025 was Rs. 34.99 Millions.

- By showing tremendous growth of 119.73% in Profit after Tax stands at Rs 55.46 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2026 which was Rs 25.24 Millions for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2025.

- Half Yearly EPS increased by 10.06%

Chairman and MD's message

The following products were successfully launched and added to the company's product portfolio during the first half of the year, along with their respective launch dates:

- GROUNDNUT OIL - The Production was commenced on 28.04.2026.

- MAYANK CAL GOLD - Launched on 20.05.2026.

- MAYANK FAT - Launched on 20.05.2026.

- MAYANK VITA H LIQUID - Launched on 27.05.2026.

- MAYANK UDDERSAFE - Launched on 24.08.2026.

These product launches have contributed significantly to our growth and success during the first half of the year. They reflect our continuous efforts, dedication, and commitment to innovation and business development. Moving forward, we are confident that with the same enthusiasm, teamwork, and determination, we will continue to achieve new milestones and drive further growth. We remain committed to our goals and look forward to making the second half of the year even more successful, with new opportunities, achievements, and continued progress. Hoping for the best and a more successful half-year ahead.

About us

We at Mayank Cattle Food Limited, into the manufacturing of Maize oil (Non-edible) and Maize Cake (Cattle Feed). As the foremost oil company, we have crafted a place for ourselves by offering a comprehensive range of premium products, encompassing Edible Oil, Extracting Corn Oil, Cattle Food, Animal Food, Rapeseed Oil and Cattle Food Cake.

Our commitment to excellence has positioned us as a standout player in the cattle food industry, allowing us to wield substantial influence in the market. Serving a diverse customer base and an extensive network of dealers pan India, Mayank Cattle Food Limited has become synonymous with top-quality cattle food products.

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