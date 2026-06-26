MBA Students of Chandigarh University secure prestigious MNC internships; MNCs including Nestle, Lenovo & Berger offers internships

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26: Setting a new benchmark in the field of management education, as many as 39 MBA students of Chandigarh University have secured internship opportunities in top-notch national and international companies including leading MNCs in the first academic year itself.

Higher education institutions often make lofty promises but translating them into results is not everyone's cup of tea. Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, has proven in its first academic year that if education is aligned with industry needs, success stories can be written from the outset. Thirty-nine students from Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh MBA program, have reinforced this belief by securing internships at prestigious companies across the country.

The most notable achievement is the internship at Berger Paints India Limited, where 39 students were selected. Nestle offered 10 students, Tagged offered 5 students, while Vodafone Idea Limited, Lenovo, and Fico offered one opportunity each. This diversity demonstrates the growing demand for Chandigarh University students in various sectors, including FMCG, telecom, HR consulting, business analytics, and corporate talent management.

39 students from the flagship MBA, six from Business Analytics, three from Strategic Human Resources, and one each from Marketing and Digital Marketing have accessed these opportunities. This achievement reflects the success of the university's industry-integrated curriculum, live projects, corporate mentorship, and practical learning model.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh while speaking on the occasion said, "With as many as 39 management students from Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh securing internship opportunities at leading MNCs and top global firms in the 1st academic year itself; marks a significant achievement that would pave way for a promising career ahead for these bright students. Chandigarh University's promising industry curated curriculum that infuses confidence among students to not only secure internship opportunities but also help them in landing their dream jobs in the leading national and global firms. And these early internship offers secured by Chandigarh University to offer early corporate exposure and will pave a way to the students to become industry ready. And here at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, we lay emphasis on providing practical exposure to our students by training them as per requirement of industry. For this, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has collaborated with top national and international firms and leading MNCs to offer futuristic industry collaborative programs to nurture future-ready workforce. To encourage future leaders in the domain of Management, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has established collaborations with the likes of MNCs like IBM, SAS, PwC, AON, NSE among others to offer cutting edge MBA programs."

By offering such paid internships in its first year, CU-UP has proven that it builds careers, not just degrees. Consequently, university is emerging as an inspiring example in higher education, setting new standards for employability, industry readiness, and career success.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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