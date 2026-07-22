MCG and The Art of Living Sign MoU for Pond Rejuvenation in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22: In a significant step towards restoring Gurugram's urban water bodies, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and The Art of Living Social Projects signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 17 July 2026 for the Rejuvenation and Sustainable Management of Ponds in Gurugram, Haryana.

Rapid urbanisation has placed Gurugram's urban water bodies under significant stress. Encroachments, unplanned development, sewage inflow, solid waste dumping, the loss of feeder channels, and shrinking catchment areas have contributed to the degradation of the city's lakes and ponds. Many of these water bodies have suffered from siltation, declining water quality, reduced storage capacity, and weakened groundwater recharge, impacting biodiversity, ecological balance, and the city's long-term water security.

Recognising the need for scientific and sustainable restoration, MCG has partnered with The Art of Living Social Projects, the social service arm of The Art of Living, which brings extensive experience in pond and lake rejuvenation, watershed management, ecological restoration, and community-led environmental initiatives.

Under the partnership, The Art of Living Social Projects will provide technical expertise and implementation support for the rejuvenation of selected urban ponds. The work will begin with detailed technical assessments, including baseline surveys, pond condition assessments, and catchment mapping to develop site-specific restoration plans.

The restoration process will include desiltation, removal of accumulated waste, strengthening of pond embankments, restoration of water-holding capacity, and improvements to inlet and outlet systems. Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) will be implemented to improve water quality, support native aquatic biodiversity, and strengthen the surrounding ecosystem through native tree plantation and biodiversity enhancement measures.

Community participation will remain central to the initiative. Capacity-building programmes, awareness campaigns, stakeholder consultations, volunteer participation, and improved waste management practices will encourage local ownership of restored water bodies while creating cleaner, healthier public spaces for residents.

To ensure lasting impact, the initiative also includes periodic water quality monitoring and continuous assessment of restoration outcomes, helping build a sustainable framework for the long-term management of Gurugram's urban ponds.

By combining scientific expertise, ecological restoration, and community participation, this collaboration aims to revive urban water bodies, improve groundwater recharge, strengthen biodiversity, and enhance climate resilience, contributing to a healthier and more water-secure Gurugram for generations to come.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is committed to addressing India's pressing water challenges. Through its large-scale water conservation projects, the organisation works to mitigate water scarcity by restoring rivers, reviving ecosystems, and improving the quality of life for communities across the country.

To learn more about these initiatives or explore CSR partnerships, visit: Best NGO for CSR projects in India.

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