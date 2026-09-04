Medhavi Group Launches MedhaviOne to Build India's Education-to-Employment Infrastructure; Amit Haralalka Joins as Co-Founder & CEO

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 4: Medhavi Group today launched MedhaviOne, a platform built on shared standards for skills and credentials across education and employment. Amit Haralalka, formerly Head of Growth at Tata Digital, joins as Co-Founder and CEO, alongside group co-founders Pravesh Dudani and Kuldip Sarma.

A growing structural gap currently exists between what people learn, what industries need, and what employers trust as demonstrated capability. The rapid evolution of AI and new business models is shortening the shelf life of skills, demanding a shift from the sequential 'education-then-work' model to a continuous learning architecture. This is the gap MedhaviOne aims to address.

On the platform, institutions map programmes to live industry demand, enterprises participate directly in designing and validating capability, and individuals earn credentials that carry recognised value in the market. The architecture aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Credit Framework, and supports India's larger ambition of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"India's demographic dividend will not be realised simply because we have one of the world's largest young populations; it will be realised when young people can convert learning into upward mobility. That is what we have spent fourteen years learning how to do, and MedhaviOne now takes it to a larger scale. For a venture of this scale, we needed someone who understands both technology and human potential. Amit and I have known each other for years, and I have always admired his ability to build and scale complex businesses from the ground up," said Pravesh Dudani, Founder of Medhavi Group, and Founder and Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University.

Amit Haralalka joins MedhaviOne following a long tenure at Tata Digital, as well as global experience across the US, China and India. An alumnus of IIM Lucknow with nearly two decades of experience, Haralalka specializes in scaling consumer-tech as well as enterprise platforms.

Amit Haralalka, Co-Founder and CEO of MedhaviOne, said, "Pravesh and Kuldip have built an incredible foundation over the years championing youth employability. My focus now is taking that deep institutional knowledge to a national scale. I view MedhaviOne as a critical piece of national infrastructure, and am honoured to lead this mission towards a truly Skills-First India, alongside this stellar team."

In his new role, he will work closely alongside the co-founders and Group Chief Strategy Officer Devender Saini to realize MedhaviOne's vision to build the infrastructure where India learns to work.

About MedhaviOne

MedhaviOne connects institutions, employers and learners through shared standards for skills and credentials. It enables institutions to align programmes with industry demand, employers to help design and validate capability, and individuals to earn recognised credentials to drive stronger career outcomes.

https://www.medhavione.com/

About Medhavi Group

Founded in 2012 by Pravesh Dudani and Kuldip Sarma, Medhavi Group has grown from grassroots skill development into an education, skills and employability ecosystem spanning higher education, apprenticeships and industry partnerships. The Group has reached over 6,50,000 learners nationwide and works with 600+ enterprise partners across 30+ sectors.

Partners include Hyundai, FIAT, Mahindra, Hero Motors, Motherson Group, MRF, Daikin, Quess Corp, BVG, NephroPlus, Chai Point, Barbeque Nation, Nexus Malls, IHG Hotels and Roseate Hotels. The ecosystem proudly partners with our esteemed defence organizations, such as Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, as well as EdTech platforms like Emversity and Polaris (Classplus).

Medhavi Skills University was ranked 4th among skills universities in the Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025 and named Emerging University of the Year at the FE India Education Awards 2025.

For media queries, contact:

Astha Sheel | 9153963508 | astha.s@medhavione.com

Ansu Singh | 8927041929 | ansu.singh@dentsu.com

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