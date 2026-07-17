Medtronic and Apollo Hospitals Announce Strategic Partnership to Establish State-of-the-Art Advanced ICU in Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, and Apollo Hospitals today announced the inauguration of 'ICU of the Future' an 11-bed, state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. The new facility will be fully integrated with Medtronic's advanced Acute Care & Monitoring (ACM) technologies and solutions, marking a significant milestone in collaborative healthcare innovation.

The MOU was officially signed by Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Manpreet Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo HealthAxis and Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director & Vice President - India Subcontinent Countries, Medtronic during a formal inauguration ceremony held at the Jubilee Hills campus.

Developed in collaboration with Medtronic's ACM team, the initiative represents a step forward in strengthening critical care infrastructure and advancing collaborative healthcare innovation. The integrated ICU is designed to support evolving clinical needs while fostering closer collaboration between clinicians and technology leaders. By bringing together clinical expertise and advanced technologies, the collaboration aims to help enable more informed care delivery and contribute to improved patient outcomes.

"At Medtronic, we believe that meaningful healthcare innovation is grounded in strong clinical collaboration and a deep understanding of care delivery," said Mandeep Singh Kumar, Vice President - India Subcontinent Countries, Medtronic. "This advanced ICU at Apollo Hospitals reflects a shared commitment to patient care and clinical excellence. Through this collaboration, we aim to gain valuable insights from real-world clinical environment that can help inform the development of technologies designed to support clinicians and improve patient care in India and around the world."

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Critical care is where every decision, every minute and every intervention can make the difference between life and loss. As medicine becomes increasingly data-driven, our responsibility is not only to bring the best technologies to India but to ensure they meaningfully improve clinical decisions and patient outcomes. Our partnership with Medtronic reflects a shared commitment to reimagining the future of critical care by combining advanced monitoring technologies with the expertise of our clinicians and the power of digital innovation. Together, we are building ICUs that are more connected, more intelligent and better equipped to anticipate deterioration, enable timely interventions and deliver truly personalised care. This is another step in Apollo's journey towards creating a healthcare ecosystem where technology augments human expertise, helping clinicians save more lives while giving patients and families greater confidence during their most critical moments."

Jason Case, VP, R & D, Acute Care Monitoring, Medtronic, said, "Innovation is strongest when developed with clinicians, not for them. The digitally enabled ICU at Apollo Hospitals serves as a real-world innovation hub where technology developers and healthcare professionals can collaborate to better understand critical care challenges and opportunities. Together we hope to deliver smarter, more connected solutions that will enable clinicians to personalize patient care."

The inauguration event brought together key global and regional leaders from both organizations to celebrate the partnership. In addition to the signing dignitaries, the event was attended by Medtronic's global leadership, including Kate Benedict, SVP and President, Acute Care Monitoring; Jason Case, VP, R & D, Acute Care Monitoring; Dev Joshua, Sr. Director, Digital Health; and Gauri Joglekar, Sr. Director, Portfolio R & D and PMO - Innovation Delivery and Divya Prakash Joshi, VP, Engineering and Board Member, Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC). Key leaders from Apollo Hospitals, including Manpreet Singh, CEO, Apollo HealthAxis, Tejesvi Rao, CEO - Apollo Hospitals AP & TG, Dr. Sai Praveen Haranath, Chief Physician and Innovation Officer, and Dr. Rahul Khandelwal, VP, Partnerships and Client Solutioning, were also present to mark the occasion.

All information contained herein is for general awareness purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as medical advice or recommendation. Patients should consult their physician to discuss their conditions and seek relevant medical advice. Outcomes may vary depending on clinical conditions.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission -- to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life -- unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy started the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, AHEL is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries.

For further details, log onto: www.apollohospitals.com

About Apollo HealthAxis

Apollo HealthAxis is the healthcare technology and services subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, focused on enabling connected, technology-led care for hospitals and health systems. Drawing on Apollo's deep clinical expertise and operating ecosystem, Apollo HealthAxis brings together remote patient monitoring, digital health platforms, clinical technology integration, AI-led insights, healthcare IT services and clinical support capabilities to help improve care delivery, workforce capacity and patient outcomes across India and international markets.

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