Meet these Indian game-changers women of the year 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Women are an important pillar of society and progress. They play a significant role in every field, including family, education, the workplace, and society. Today, women are becoming independent, pursuing their dreams, and contributing to the development of the country. Their struggles, courage, and achievements are an inspiration to us all.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykka

Falguni Sanjay Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, who is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures which is an acronym of her own name. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires.

Jaya Mishra, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Beauty Entrepreneur

Jaya Mishra is a renowned makeup artist, beauty entrepreneur, educator, and the visionary founder of Jaya Premium Makeup Studio & Salon and Jaya Premium Academy. With years of experience in the beauty industry, Jaya Mishra has established herself as a trusted name in professional makeup, bridal beauty, advanced hair techniques, skincare, and beauty education. Her journey reflects a passion for continuous learning, innovation, and empowering others through the art and science of beauty.

Known for her refined and elegant approach to makeup, Jaya has developed her own signature beauty style while continuously introducing modern international techniques to her clients and students. Her expertise includes bridal and party makeup, airbrush makeup, advanced eye-makeup techniques, hairstyling, lashes, skincare, personal grooming, and contemporary beauty treatments.

Through Jaya Premium Academy, she is dedicated to training aspiring makeup artists and beauty professionals with practical, industry-focused education. Her philosophy is simple: beauty education should not only teach techniques-it should build confidence, professionalism, creativity, and the ability to create a unique identity in the beauty industry.

Jaya Mishra has also received recognition for her contribution to the beauty and wedding industry, including an Elite Wedding Award. Her professional journey has been further strengthened by international exposure, certifications, masterclasses, and collaborations with beauty professionals and brands.

Today, Jaya continues to expand her vision through Jaya Premium, combining beauty services, professional education, innovation, and entrepreneurship under one brand.

Her Opinion...

"My vision is to empower every woman to feel confident, beautiful, and independent-and to help aspiring beauty professionals turn their passion into a successful career." Jaya Mishra is not simply creating makeup looks; she is creating confidence, careers, and a new generation of beauty professionals.

Mallika Mehta, Singer

Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, performer and TedX Speaker Mallika Mehta has built a musical identity which is unmistakably her own. An alumna of Berklee College of Music and Harvard University, Mallika is often dubbed the "Adele of Mumbai,". Mallika has written and released 11 originals songs that are rooted in emotion and is known to perform in 5 languages.

Her journey includes milestones that reflect her artistic footprint. Her song But Tonight I Wanna Cry was featured on the Nasdaq Billboard in New York's Times Square, while You Are A Criminal was released with Salim-Sulaiman's Merchant Records. She has shared the stage with celebrated names including Kailash Kher and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and has been recognised by Forbes and featured on global publication covers.

In 2025, Mallika released Khwaabon Ka Jahaan, followed by Khwaabon Ka Jahaan Live, a concert celebrating her music and evolution as a performer. Today, she continues expanding her artistic universe across music, performance and digital storytelling.

Adaa Global, Director, COBOX

Adaa Global is a dynamic entrepreneur and Director at COBOX, recognized for her vision, resilience, and commitment to building what comes next.

Her journey spans aviation, entrepreneurship, business, Web3, blockchain, gaming, partnerships, and growth. At COBOX, she contributes to a bold vision: making game creation more accessible through no-code technology, Web3, and creator-driven innovation. Under her leadership and contribution, COBOX has continued to strengthen its product ecosystem, industry relationships, creator-focused vision, and presence within the emerging Web3 gaming space. Her ability to connect people, build strategic relationships, and turn opportunities into action has become an important part of her professional identity.

Adaa represents a new generation of Indian leaders who combine ambition with execution, innovation with purpose, and vision with perseverance-helping shape COBOX's journey while inspiring others to embrace change and build for the future.

Nasirra R. Ahamed, The Energy Architect

Nasirra R. Ahamed is a globally recognized executive coach, transformational leader, and 3x international bestselling author. As Founder of The Energy Architect™, she partners with C-suite executives and boards across the globe to unlock breakthrough performance. Her thought leadership has reached international platforms, including a feature on Times Square, New York.

With 27+ years of expertise grounded in neuroscience, somatic intelligence, and strategic mastery, Nasirra offers a radical insight: genuine leadership transformation happens when leaders master their energy. Her philosophy-"Channel Your Power With Heart and Strategy" has driven measurable impact across emerging ventures and social enterprises.

An IIM Nagpur alumna and International Coaching Federation Professional Certified Coach, she is committed to shaping the next generation of conscious, impactful leaders. Based in Bangalore, Nasirra is pioneering a new paradigm of executive excellence… where strategy meets soul, and power aligns with purpose.

Dr. Himani Chetan, Founder of BeetRRuz

Dr. Hiimanii Chetan, Founder & CEO of BeetRRuz, is emerging as a dynamic force in India's PR, branding, international publicity and global networking landscape. With a vision to create meaningful opportunities for achievers and entrepreneurs, she has built a growing presence across national and international platforms.

One of her notable recent milestones has been her participation at a United Nations conference on a global platform, engaging alongside international delegates and professionals on conversations around global leadership, peace and sustainable futures. She has also been associated with multiple international summits, prestigious global awards and recognition platforms, strengthening her contribution to the global ecosystem of leadership and excellence.

Driven by ambition, strategic vision and entrepreneurial leadership, Dr. Chetan continues to create platforms that connect Indian talent with international opportunities. Her journey reflects the evolving influence of Indian women entrepreneurs making their presence felt beyond. borders and on the global stage.

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom, Indian Weightlifter

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom is an Indian weightlifter. She won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women's 49 kg event. On 17 April 2021, she set a world record in clean & jerk in the 49 kg category with a lift of 119 kg in the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships, a record which she held till 5 September 2023.

Asmita Dey, Indian judo practitioner

Asmita Dey is an Indian judoka from Belonia, Tripura who competes in the women's 48 kg category. She won the gold medal in the women's 48 kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa, A Journey of Determination and Purpose

Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa's journey is a reflection of determination, intellectual curiosity, and purposeful action. Her path from challenges and uncertainty to becoming an educator, author, international speaker, TEDx speaker, multilingual coach, and founder of ESC Institute demonstrates that meaningful success is rarely the product of circumstances alone-it is shaped by persistence, learning, and the courage to evolve.

Her experiences have strengthened her conviction that education must extend beyond examinations and conventional classrooms. For her, true education develops communication, confidence, creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to navigate an ever-changing world. Through her work, she seeks to transform learning into an engaging and empowering experience. Her message to the youth is to resist the culture of comparison and invest instead in continuous self-development. She encourages young minds to embrace failure as feedback, cultivate skills with patience, and transform knowledge into action.

Anupriya Nagar, Co-producer of Hanuman Ansh

Anupriya Nagar is a prominent co-producer who invested a major share of the production and post-production funding, drawing widespread media attention for her involvement.

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