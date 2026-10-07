Megamax Services Wins Cross Border Business Growth Award at Entrepreneur Awards 2026

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: Megamax Services, a digital engineering and technology services company, has been recognised at the Entrepreneur Awards 2026 in the category of Cross Border Business Growth, recognising the company's continued expansion across international markets and its growing technology capabilities.

The recognition marks an important milestone in Megamax Services' journey from an India-based technology company to a growing global technology services organisation serving businesses across multiple geographies.

Over the years, Megamax Services has expanded its operations and market reach across the United States, United Kingdom and Philippines, with its latest expansion into Mexico further strengthening its international footprint. The company's cross-border growth has been driven by its focus on understanding the requirements of different markets and delivering technology solutions aligned with the business and operational needs of global organisations.

Alongside its geographical expansion, Megamax Services has continued to broaden its technology expertise. The company has expanded its capabilities across areas including SAP, CargoWise, Manhattan, Device42, Computerized System Validation (CSV) and Extol EDI, while continuing to build on its expertise in digital engineering, cloud, AI and data, application modernization, DevOps and SRE, cybersecurity, managed IT services, network services, and IBMi (As/400).

The company's approach has been centred on combining engineering expertise with an understanding of the technology and business challenges faced by organisations across industries and regions. This has enabled Megamax Services to build and deliver technology capabilities for clients across different markets while maintaining a consistent focus on quality, reliability and long-term partnerships.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Rajesh Singh​​​​​​, Chairman and Managing Director, Megamax Group, said, "Cross-border growth is not simply about establishing a presence in new geographies. It requires the ability to understand different markets, adapt to different business environments and build capabilities that can deliver value consistently. This recognition is a reflection of the collective effort of our teams, clients and partners who have contributed to our journey. We are proud of how far we have come and remain focused on building stronger capabilities and expanding our global presence."

The Entrepreneur Awards 2026 brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from across industries, providing a platform to recognise organisations demonstrating notable growth, innovation and business excellence.

The recognition comes as Megamax Services continues to strengthen its international presence and expand its technology portfolio. With an established presence across multiple markets and continued investments in new technology capabilities, the company aims to further support global organisations through technology engineering, modernisation and managed services.

For Megamax Services, the award represents both a recognition of its progress and a milestone in its broader ambition to build a globally relevant technology services organisation from India.

Website: https://megamaxservices.com/

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