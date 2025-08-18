Meghavi Wellness Launches India's First 'Air Spa Lounge' at Mumbai Airport T2, Redefining Wellness in Transit

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Meghavi Wellness, one of India's largest spa chains, proudly announces the launch of the three Meghavi Wellness Air SpaLounges at Mumbai International Airport (T2) India's first-ever in-terminal wellness lounge tailored exclusively for air travelers at domestic in level 3 towards gate no. 49 and 85 and in international level 4 towards gate no. 47. This milestone marks a bold shift in how self-care is experienced on the go, transforming airport downtime into moments of restoration, indulgence, and calm.

Breaking away from the conventional airport spa model, the Meghavi Wellness Air SpaLounge reimagines transit wellness as a seamless and premium experience. Think elevated comfort, therapeutic treatments, and on-the-fly accessibility all under one roof. Designed for modern travelers constantly chasing time, this lounge merges digital-first convenience with luxurious spa services, eliminating the need to leave the terminal or make prior reservations. Whether it's a quick recharge or a full reset, this is wellness redefined.

"As someone who lives between terminals and therapies, I've experienced how travel strains the body at a cellular level disrupting sleep cycles, circulation, and cognitive balance. Meghavi's Air SpaLounges are built on the science of recovery, merging frequency-based therapies, lymphatic stimulation massages, zero gravity furniture to aid back stiffness and multi-sensory calm to help travelers reset in motion. This is transit wellness reimagined as essential infrastructure for the modern traveler," said Megha Dinesh, Co-founder of Meghavi Wellness.

"There's no airport in India with a spa lounge model like this -- our Air SpaLounges now offer Ayurvedic potli massages, hot stone therapy, and even no-touch options like vibroacoustic beds for those who prefer minimal contact. With private therapy rooms, shower pods, self-check-in kiosks, and National Access inside the terminal itself, we've eliminated the wait and reimagined what's possible in transit wellness. This Mumbai Domestic & International airport launch marks our 5th Air SpaLoungeand 60th outlet nationally -- a milestone in making access frictionless and future-ready," added Prashant Jain, Co- Founder of Meghavi Wellness.

What Sets the Air SpaLounge Apart

The lounge offers walk-in, time-based access with OTP-enabled check-ins--no bookings, no delays, no detours. Travelers can choose from a diverse menu of therapies, including quick express massages, indulgent hot stone rituals, warm bamboo, kansa wand, herbal potli and full-body treatments that now stretch up to three hours. Our self-service kiosks enable seamless, tech-enabled access to all the air travellers.

We offer curated wellness zones for every traveler type, with exclusive couple rooms and four-hands therapy setups. With 3 spacious spa lounges and the capacity to serve 31 guests simultaneously, this is the largest airport spa setup in India. Each therapy room and shower suite are designed for hygiene, discretion, and comfort. Luxe interiors include ambient lighting, cocoon seating nooks, Vibroacoustic massage beds, Zero Gravity Chairs, and aroma-infused calm zones, a multisensory wellness escape from airport chaos.

One Membership. Pan-India Access.

The Meghavi Wellness Passport, a one-of-its-kind digital membership, offers access not only to over 5+ exclusive Air SpaLounges across major airports, but also to 55+ outlets across 15+ Indian cities, including spas in malls, luxury hotels, and standalone wellness centres

Members enjoy complimentary 30-minute massage sessions in key cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune along with exclusive wellness hours, priority access, and premium privileges.

Expert-Led Wellness for the Modern Traveller

All treatments are curated and delivered by Meghavi's internationally trained team of 100+ therapists, blending authentic Indian healing traditions with global wellness standards. Signature offerings include Aroma Therapy, Deep Tissue Detox, and the Jet Lag Recovery Ritual, each tailored to relax, restore, and recharge.

To complete the experience, guests can browse the in-lounge aromatherapy retail zone, featuring Meghavi's signature wellness products perfect for extending the calm, even after departure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)