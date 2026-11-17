BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited (Meghna Realty), a Mumbai-based premium real estate developer with a strong track record of strategic planning and timely project execution, has announced its audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

The company's performance reflects its continued focus on strengthening its development portfolio, driving execution across ongoing projects and capitalising on opportunities in Mumbai's evolving real estate market. With an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 2,830 million from ongoing projects and planned launches through December 2026, representing an additional GDV of over Rs. 8,400 million, the Company is focused on building a robust pipeline to support its next phase of growth.

During Q2 FY27, the Company reported revenue from operations of Rs. 153.12 million. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 7.02 million for Q2 FY27. The Company's financial performance was supported by continued project execution, operational discipline and its focus on improving business efficiency.

Business and Operational Developments

The Company continues to advance its development portfolio, with a focus on redevelopment-led opportunities and residential developments across high-potential micro-markets in Mumbai, particularly the western suburbs.

With ongoing projects carrying an estimated GDV of Rs. 2,830 million and planned launches through December 2026 representing an additional GDV of over Rs. 8,400 million, Meghna Realty is working towards expanding its development footprint and strengthening its project pipeline.

The Company's approach is centred on identifying strategically located development opportunities, optimising project planning, maintaining construction quality and ensuring disciplined execution. These priorities are aimed at strengthening its market presence while supporting sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vikram Lodha, Promoter and MD, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited said, "Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 reflect our continued progress in strengthening the Company's development portfolio and advancing our growth plans. Our focus remains on building a sustainable real estate business backed by strategic project selection, disciplined execution and a customer-first approach.

With ongoing projects carrying an estimated GDV of Rs. 2,830 million and planned launches through December 2026 representing an additional GDV of over Rs. 8,400 million, we have a defined development roadmap for the coming periods. This pipeline provides us with an opportunity to expand our presence across Mumbai's key residential micro-markets and capitalise on the demand for well-planned housing developments.

Mumbai's real estate market continues to present opportunities driven by urbanisation, infrastructure development and evolving homebuyer expectations. Buyers are increasingly prioritising connectivity, location advantages, efficient design and construction quality. At Meghna Realty, we remain committed to identifying the right development opportunities and delivering projects that align with these evolving preferences.

Going forward, our priorities will be to advance ongoing developments, execute planned launches, strengthen our project pipeline and maintain financial and operational discipline. We remain focused on creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

Adding to this, Mr. Amit Sathe, COO, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited, said, "Our operational focus during Q2 and H1 FY27 remained on strengthening project execution, improving resource utilisation and maintaining construction quality across our development portfolio. We continue to place considerable emphasis on project planning, milestone monitoring and coordination across teams to ensure that execution remains aligned with our delivery commitments.

As we move forward, our priority will be to translate our development pipeline into effective on-ground execution. This will involve strengthening project management processes, maintaining quality benchmarks, optimising operational efficiencies and ensuring timely progress across ongoing and upcoming developments. We believe that a disciplined execution approach will be central to delivering on our growth plans and enhancing stakeholder confidence."

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