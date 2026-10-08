Mehmood Ali Announces "HANUMAN VANSH" - A Grand Mythological Cinematic Venture Set to Begin Filming in Dehradun

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: A new cinematic venture rooted in faith, mythology, courage and legacy is set to make its mark on the Indian film landscape with "HANUMAN VANSH" an ambitious film inspired by the powerful legacy of Lord Hanuman and the timeless values associated with his devotion and strength.

The film is being produced by Pankaj Agarwal, (Real estate developers & Chartered Account) Mehmood Ali, Harish Kukreja and Sanjay Kanojia bringing together a team with a shared vision of creating a visually spectacular and emotionally powerful cinematic experience. Co producer Laxman Singh Negi.

Mehmood Ali, the Founder of Pen N Camera International, Don Cinema OTT Platform, Chhota Don and Don Music Cafe, is spearheading the project as one of its producers. He is also associated as a partner with *Ragini Sona, who is involved in bringing Hanuman Vansh to the screen.

A Story of Faith, Courage and Legacy

"Hanuman Vansh" aims to present mythology through a contemporary cinematic language while retaining the spiritual essence and cultural values at the heart of the subject. The film promises a combination of powerful storytelling, large-scale visuals, emotion, devotion and entertainment.

The project is envisioned as a pan-India cinematic experience with the makers aiming to connect with audiences through a story that celebrates faith, family, courage and the enduring legacy of Lord Hanuman.

Filming to Begin in Dehradun

The production of "Hanuman Vansh" is scheduled to commence in November 2026, with the first shooting schedule planned in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand will provide an important backdrop to the film's cinematic world, with the makers planning to capture the region's natural beauty alongside the film's larger-than-life visual canvas.

January 2027 Release

The makers are targeting a March 2027 theatrical release, subject to completion of production and post-production schedules.

Speaking about the project, Mehmood Ali said: "Hanuman Vansh is not just a film for us; it is a vision built around faith, devotion, courage and legacy. We want to create a cinematic experience that respects our mythology while presenting it with a fresh, grand and contemporary approach. Our entire team is extremely passionate about the project, and beginning the journey in Dehradun makes it even more special."

With a strong production team, an ambitious visual scale and a subject deeply connected with Indian cultural heritage, "HANUMAN VANSH" is poised to become one of the notable mythological film projects to watch in 2027.

Title: HANUMAN VANSH

Producers: Pankaj Agarwal | Mehmood Ali | Harish Kukreja | Sanjay Kanojia

Production: PEN N CAMERA INTERNATIONAL

Film: A Mehmood Ali Film

Founder & Producer: Mehmood Ali

Associated With: Pen N Camera International | Don Cinema OTT Platform | Chhota Don | Don Music Cafe

Partners: Ragini Sona

First Schedule: November 2026

Location: Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Target Release: January 2027

"Faith Courage Legacy"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)