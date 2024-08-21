MEIL Deploys State-of-the-Art 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: Hyderabad-based Global Conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has deployed its advanced, fully automated and hydraulic 2000 HP capacity oil drilling rig (C3BR1 NG 2000-5) at ONGC Asset, Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Previously, MEIL has deployed two 2000 HP capacity land drilling rigs in the same asset. This marks the 3rd rig to be established under the Rajahmundry asset of ONGC. The Advanced new generation oil drilling rig (C3BR1 NG 2000 - 5) is unique in its functioning with the capacity of 2000 HP and can drill up to 6000 meters in high pressures and temperatures. In terms of functioning of the oil drilling rig, it is much efficient, cost effective, automated and zero risk than the traditional rigs.

This C3BR1 rig is built with full automation in order to reduce the downtime on account of safety & maintenance. The rig is the first of its kind to be inducted in the ONGC drilling fleet. In the coming days the MEIL rigs will be the game changers in the drilling wells technology.

The inauguration ceremony of Oil drilling rig deployment was attended by representatives from MEIL and Drillmec namely Manoj Varma, VP Contracts, Marco Tozzi, Dy. CEO (Drillmec), Michele Bruzzi, COO (Drillmec), Sabir Hussain VP Installation & Commissioning (Drillmec) and ONGC officials.

The new generation fully automated oil drilling is made under the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, as a part of the Rs. 6,000 crore value of oil drilling rigs order from ONGC. MEIL is the first private company in India to manufacture and using the oil and gas extraction rigs with indigenous technology.

MEIL has received an order for 47 rigs from the ONGC in global competitive bidding. Of the 27 land drilling rigs, two are mobile hydraulic rigs with a capacity of 1,500 HP, and 17 are AC VFD rigs with 1,500 HP capacity. Six others are AC VFD rigs having a capacity of 2,000 HP, and two others are HT VFD rigs of 2,000 HP.

Out of these 20 are workover rigs, and 27 are land drilling rigs. The 20 workover rigs include 12 of 50-MT capacity, four rigs are of 100 MT, and the remaining four have a capacity of 150 MT each. The 2,000 HP rigs can drill up to 6,000 metres.

The MEIL is manufacturing and supplying the remaining rigs to the ONGC assets in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorahat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehasana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamilnadu (Karaikal).

These state-of-the-art oil rigs will have the world's best and most advanced hydraulic technology features. As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for the Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use, as per MEIL sources.

According to the MEIL, this rig is equipped with blowout preventer that can operate under high pressure and high temperatures. The rig can bring down the temperature of 220 degree Celsius from underground to the surface area. Since it is equipped with blowout preventer with 5,000 PSA capacity, which is used for the first time in India that helps in reducing the temperature.

Besides, the rig is manufactured in India, having American Petroleum Institute (API) approved standards. With the highest level of automation, the rig reduces human intervention. Unlike other rigs, it does not require more workmen and only two men can operate the entire rig. The rig is safe and more productive with Gen-X technology and is economical compared to conventional rigs.

About MEIL

MEIL is India's largest private infrastructure company with a presence across sectors critical to India's growth. We have significantly contributed to the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with an unwavering commitment spanning over three decades. Our projects are across renewable energy, electric mobility, CGD, hydrocarbons, defence, transport, railways, manufacturing, infrastructure, water management, and other sectors. MEIL's subsidiaries Olectra Greentech Limited, a BSE and NSE listed company, ICOMM and Drillmec drive 'Make in India' through electric buses and trucks, renewable energy, advanced oil rigs, defence, telecom, and other infrastructure. Megha Gas builds vital CNG and PNG infrastructure across India. Evey Trans is India's largest electric buses fleet operator. MEIL's varied portfolios span across 20+ nations, showcasing our global influence.

