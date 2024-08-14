Meitra Hospital Receives Swadesh Samman: Award for Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 14: Meitra Hospital Calicut, a leading quaternary care hospital in Kerala, has won the Brand Bharat-Swadesh Samman award at Swadesh Conclave 2024. Meitra's CEO Nihaj G Mohammed received the award from Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The accolade, 'Excellence in Healthcare Innovation,' recognises the hospital's commitment to providing world-class medical care and its pioneering efforts in enabling access to super-speciality medicine and advanced technology in the health sector. The event was graced by several prominent figures, including Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S. P. Singh Baghel, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur MP, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav MP, Manoj Tiwari MP, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh, and former Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Key speakers at the Swadesh Conclave included renowned film and commercial director and brand strategist Prahlad Kakkar, spiritual guru Shri Sadhguru Shri Dayal, playback singer Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup, Indian classical vocalist Sunanda Sharma, Mankind Pharma's Managing Director and Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja, Supreme Court Senior Advocate and Chairman of ILRF Pradeep Rai, Editor-in-Chief of APN Channel Rajshri Rai, and Dr. Jagvinder Singh Virk, among others.

The Swadesh team, in their remarks while presenting the award, stated, "With its commitment to delivering world-class quaternary healthcare and exceptional patient-focused treatments, Meitra Hospital stands as a beacon of excellence in the healthcare sector. Meitra's state-of-the-art facilities and Centers of Excellence embody the spirit of innovation in diagnosis and interventions. The care and service that Meitra offers have been game changers for healthcare in India."

Designed with expertise from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, Meitra Hospital offers state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and highly skilled medical professionals. The hospital has set a benchmark for healthcare excellence in India.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding patient care and advancing super-speciality medicine. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team as we strive to serve our patients better," said CEO Nihaj G Mohammed after receiving the award.

"Meitra Hospital is equipped with the latest technologies and exceptional medical expertise. Our foundation is built on the principle of sharing the innovative techniques and knowledge we've discovered with everyone," said Chairman Faizal Kottikollon.

Over the last eight years, Meitra Hospital has evolved into a premier quaternary care institution, recognized for its world-class infrastructure, premier medical facilities, and clinical services that exemplify excellence in India. In just seven years, Meitra has provided healthcare services to over one million individuals, a milestone celebrated under the campaign '1 Million Smiles'.

Meitra Hospital has eight Centers of Excellence, offering comprehensive treatment systems that leverage cutting-edge technology and the expertise of leading specialists. These centres include Heart & Vascular Care, Bone, Joint & Spine, Neurosciences, Gastrosciences, Nephro-Urosciences, Blood Diseases, BMT & Cancer Immunotherapy, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Organ Transplantation.

Meitra Hospital has successfully performed several rare and complex surgeries, including groundbreaking heart transplants. With advanced healthcare technology and exceptional patient care, Meitra Hospital stands as a model of excellence in the country. The Hospital actively supports and contributes to charitable causes while also extending medical assistance and providing advanced surgeries at affordable costs to economically disadvantaged patients.

