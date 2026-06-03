Melento Becomes a Leading Company to Introduce StockHolding DigiDoc in the Indian Market, Enabling Real-Time Digital Stamping for Enterprises

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: Melento, the world's first AI-powered collaborative intelligence platform, today announced that it has become one of the leading companies to introduce StockHolding DigiDoc in the Indian market, marking a major step forward in the digitization of enterprise stamping and document execution workflows.

DigiDoc, backed by Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding) and integrated natively within the Melento.ai platform, is a modern digital stamping solution that enables enterprises to generate legally compliant stamp papers in real time through a seamless, API-driven workflow.

The launch addresses one of the most operationally fragmented areas in enterprise documentation -- stamp paper procurement and execution -- by eliminating traditional dependencies on physical procurement, manual coordination, and multiple vendor integrations.

With a single integration through Melento, enterprises can now access digital stamping capabilities across multiple States / Union Territories while remaining compliant with State / Union Territories-specific regulations.

A key differentiator of StockHolding DigiDoc is its Digital Mode, which delivers a completely paperless stamping experience across multiple States / Union Territories in India. From stamp generation to document delivery, the entire process is executed electronically without physical intervention.

The platform also supports a Hybrid/Physical Mode for organizations operating in workflows that require partial physical execution.

What Enterprises Gain with StockHolding DigiDoc + Melento

- Real-time generation of legally compliant stamped documents

- Automatic calculation of stamp duty based on state-specific laws

- API-driven workflows eliminating manual processing and vendor dependency

- Unified multi-state digital stamping access through a single integration

- Prepaid wallet-based payment processing for operational efficiency

- Support for fully paperless and hybrid execution workflows

Speaking about the launch, Krupesh Bhat, CEO of Melento, said, "Melento becoming one of the leading companies to introduce StockHolding DigiDoc in the Indian market is a significant milestone in the modernization of enterprise documentation infrastructure. Enterprises today are looking for intelligent, scalable, and compliant workflows that reduce operational friction while accelerating execution. By integrating StockHolding DigiDoc within Melento, we are enabling organizations to move from fragmented, manual stamping processes to real-time digital execution at enterprise scale."

Mr Atul Saxena, MD & CEO, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding), added, "StockHolding Digidoc represents the next evolution of compliant digital stamping infrastructure, along with providing an end-to-end document execution in India. The collaboration between StockHolding and Melento combines trusted digital stamping capabilities with modern enterprise workflow automation, helping organizations simplify execution, improve compliance readiness, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives."

The introduction of StockHolding DigiDoc further strengthens Melento's vision of building an AI-powered enterprise workflow infrastructure that combines contract intelligence, governance automation, compliance, and digital execution within a unified platform.

The solution is expected to benefit enterprises across BFSI, insurance, fintech, procurement, legal, and other regulated sectors where document execution, compliance, and operational speed are critical.

As organizations increasingly move toward AI-led and digital-first operating models, StockHolding DigiDoc on Melento provides a scalable foundation for modernizing one of the most compliance-sensitive enterprise processes in India.

About Melento

Melento (formerly SignDesk) is the world's first AI-powered collaborative intelligence platform that helps enterprises streamline contracting workflows, improve governance, reduce operational complexity, and unlock strategic insights through automation and AI. They serve 3000+ brands globally, processing over 75mn+ transactions annually.

For more information, please log on to https://melento.ai/

About StockHolding Corporation of India Limited

Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding) is a leading financial services institution providing trusted technology-led infrastructure and digital services across domains, including e-stamping and digital documentation solutions in India.

For more information, please log on to https://www.stockholding.com/

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