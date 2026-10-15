Merino Expands Studio Network to 70+ cities with 250 outlet Across India, Bringing Full-Size Laminate Experience Closer to Consumers

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: Merino Industries, one of India's established manufacturers of decorative laminates and interior surface solutions, has expanded its Studio Merino network to more than 70+ cities with 250 outlet across the country, bringing its laminate portfolio closer to consumers, architects and interior designers. The Studio Merino experience allows visitors to view designs on full-size sheets, experience textures and finishes, compare options and seek guidance before making a final selection for their interiors.

With a focused presence across the country's 10 major cities, Studio Merino brings the brand's premium laminate portfolio into a live retail environment where consumers can see designs on full-size sheets, experience textures and finishes, compare options and understand how a particular design could look in a real interior.

The proposition is built around a simple idea, i.e., some interior choices are better experienced in person. At a conventional dealer outlet, consumers often experience laminates primarily through folders or smaller samples. With Studio Merino, consumers do not have to make their decision based only on folder-based swatches. They can see the materials in their full, actual size, experience the design at scale and make a more informed choice for their space. Studio Merino takes the experience a step further by displaying full-size laminate sheets, along with folders, matching samples and other material references. This gives consumers a better sense of the actual scale, colour, texture and finish of a design before it becomes part of their home.

The experience is particularly relevant for homeowners making decisions for spaces such as kitchens, wardrobes and furniture, where the relationship between the laminate and the overall interior becomes important. Seeing a full sheet allows consumers to assess the design in a way that is difficult to replicate through a small sample. They can view the pattern at scale, experience the surface texture and compare multiple options before arriving at a selection.

Studio Merino brings together Merino's complete HPL laminate offering, allowing visitors to explore a wide range of designs and finishes under one roof. Consumers are also supported by trained members of the outlet team, who can guide them through the available options and provide relevant product details during the selection process. For architects and interior designers, the studios provide an additional avenue to experience the portfolio in a physical setting and evaluate materials while developing concepts and specifications for residential interiors.

Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries, said, "When people are choosing a laminate for their home, seeing a small sample can only tell part of the story. Studio Merino brings the product much closer to the actual decision. Consumers can walk into a neighbourhood store, see the design on a full-size sheet, experience the texture and finish, compare options and speak to someone who understands the products. We have created these studios to make the selection process more informed, more accessible and more personal. The expansion to 250+ outlets takes that experience closer to consumers across India, particularly in markets where the demand for premium interior materials is growing."

The growing Studio Merino network also reflects the changing way consumers approach interior decisions. As homeowners more often spend time evaluating materials, finishes and design combinations before committing to a space, the physical experience of a product becomes an important part of the selection journey. Studio Merino's positioning - 'Do your design differently' captures this approach by encouraging consumers to move beyond conventional selection methods and experience their choices before making the final decision.

To further bring this proposition to consumers, Merino has developed two AV films encouraging consumers to visit Studio Merino locations. The films creatively & humorously builds on the idea that seeing, touching, and experiencing a design in person can lead to a more informed selection, particularly when choosing materials for key spaces within the home.

The network is designed to continue expanding into markets where the reach of premium laminate products is growing. The focus will be on taking the Studio Merino experience to more such markets and making full-size product exploration accessible to a wider consumer base. Consumers and visitors looking to experience Studio Merino can find their nearest Studio Merino location through the location finder on the Merino website, making it easier to identify a nearby outlet and explore the laminate range in person.

The idea remains straightforward, i.e., see the design, experience the surface - as well as understand the product and then make the choice. For consumers planning a new kitchen, wardrobe, furniture or other interior space, Studio Merino brings that process closer to home, with more than 250 outlets across India offering a direct experience of Merino's laminate portfolio.

Find Your Nearest Outlet: https://www.merinolaminates.com/locator/studio-merino

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