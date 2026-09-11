Merlin Group Partners With Yuvraj Singh to Set up the Second Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence in Kolkata

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10: Following the success of the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) High Performance Centre at Merlin Rise - The Sports Republic, Rajarhat, Merlin Group is strengthening its partnership with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh with the launch of the second Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. Merlin Group's state-of-the-art multisports complex is on Basanti Road, Bantalla, just 20 minutes from Science City.

The new YSCE at Club Arena will expand access to professional cricket training and player development for young cricketers in Bengal and Eastern India. The initiative further strengthens Merlin Group's commitment to creating world-class sporting infrastructure and building integrated destinations that go beyond homes to create holistic lifestyle, sporting and community ecosystems.

The academy has already generated strong interest among aspiring cricketers. Its inaugural cricket trials received an enthusiastic response, with more than 200 students participating. Following the selection process, six promising young cricketers were awarded scholarships, giving them an opportunity to train through the YSCE programme. The organiser will also hold, further rounds of trials based on registrations and demand.

Spread across a premium campus on Basanti Road, Bantalla, YSCE Club Arena has been envisioned as one of Eastern India's finest multisports and recreational destinations, complemented by a large residential academy. The facility features a 10,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art indoor air-conditioned sports arena, among the largest in Eastern India, along with a 30,000 sq. ft. outdoor sports ground, offering year-round professional training and sporting activities.

Designed as a complete multisports destination, YSCE Club Arena also houses a restaurant and cafe, residential accommodation for athletes and guests, modern gymnasium and fitness facilities, recreational zones, and infrastructure to host professional coaching programmes, tournaments, corporate sporting events and community engagements.

The launch of the second YSCE marks a significant expansion of the successful partnership between Merlin Group and cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, which began with the establishment of the first Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence at Merlin Rise - The Sports Republic in Rajarhat. Operational since 2023, the academy was the first YSCE in Eastern India and has since witnessed 600 students train through its programme, establishing a strong reputation for professional cricket coaching and player development. The Centre has brought Yuvraj Singh's cricketing expertise, experience and training philosophy to aspiring cricketers in the region.

Yuvraj Singh, Founder, Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence, said:

"The success of our High Performance Centre at Merlin Rise has shown us the tremendous potential and passion for cricket that exists in Bengal. Six hundred students have trained with us there, and the trust that families and young cricketers have placed in YSCE is something we value deeply. YSCE Club Arena takes our partnership with Merlin into an exciting new space. With the second academy, we are looking forward to bringing professional training and a strong sporting environment to even more young cricketers. The response to the trials has been fantastic, and the six scholarships give us an opportunity to support young players who have shown the potential to take their cricket forward."

Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group, said:

"It is a matter of immense pride for Merlin Group to strengthen our association with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh with the launch of the second Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. The inauguration of YSCE Club Arena marks another important milestone in our journey of creating destinations where people can live, learn, grow and excel. The response to the first round of trials has been extremely encouraging and reflects the tremendous passion for cricket in Bengal. We look forward to welcoming young talent to the academy and providing them with world-class coaching and infrastructure that can help them realise their full potential."

Launched in 2021, Merlin Rise - The Sports Republic is Eastern India's first integrated sports-themed township, reflecting Merlin Group's vision of creating a one-of-a-kind sports ecosystem where world-class coaching meets world-class infrastructure. The township has brought together globally renowned sporting icons under one roof to inspire and nurture young talent.

Alongside the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence, Merlin Rise is home to the Ronaldinho R10 Football Academy, which currently trains 117 young footballers through an internationally designed football development programme inspired by Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. Further expanding this sporting ecosystem, Merlin Group is set to introduce Michael Phelps Swimming, the globally acclaimed learn-to-swim programme inspired by the world's most decorated Olympian, as well as MMA Matrix by Tiger Shroff, a state-of-the-art mixed martial arts training centre designed to provide world-class coaching in combat sports and fitness.

With the addition of the second Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence at YSCE Club Arena, Merlin Group is taking another significant step towards creating one of India's most comprehensive sports development platforms while making professional coaching accessible to young talent across Eastern India.

The enthusiastic response to the first round of trials underlines the growing demand for professional cricket coaching in the region. Admissions to the academy will commence through the trial process, with additional rounds of trials being conducted based on registrations and demand, enabling more aspiring cricketers to become part of the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence.

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