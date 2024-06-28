Metalman Auto's Aurangabad Plant Receives Silver at National Awards for Manufacturing Excellence

PNN

Punjab [India], June 28: Metalman Auto (P) Ltd., a national industry group headquartered in Ludhiana, has secured a major win at the National Awards for Manufacturing Excellence 2023-2024. Organised by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM), the award recognises outstanding performance in the manufacturing sector, and Metalman's Aurangabad plant received the Silver Award.

Metalman Auto specialises in producing sheet metal components, tubular fabricated assemblies, and sub-assemblies. It has in-house surface treatment capabilities for Ni-Cr plating, Cataphoresis Electrolysis Deposition (CED Painting), Epoxy Powder Coating, and Phosphating. This comprehensive approach enables the company to serve as a one-stop shop for all fabrication requirements.

The company currently caters to a diverse clientele, including global automotive OEMs, the heavy fabrication and construction equipment industry, off-road vehicles, and the white goods industry. Its IATF 16949:2016 certification demonstrates its commitment to delivering defect-free products on time and at a competitive cost.

Speaking about the award, Navneet Jairath, a company promoter, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment. "The B-12 plant was declared the winner after a rigorous two-day external audit on ten key performance indicators," he explained. This comprehensive evaluation process underscores the Aurangabad facility's strong work culture and commitment to excellence.

Jairath further highlighted the company's broader impact. He stated, "As a group, we're involved in manufacturing auto parts for leading Original Equipment Manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero, Honda, and even BMW Harley Davidson, both in India and abroad."

Shrikant Mundada, Group COO, and Ashish Sharma, Head of Surface Treatment, received the Silver Award on behalf of Metalman Auto during the award event on May 31st, 2024, at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai. The company's promoters praised all employees at the B-12 plant, particularly Anilkumar Dahale, on their dedication to making Metalman Auto a world-class manufacturing facility. This achievement demonstrates Metalman Auto's joint effort and persistent commitment to quality.

