MetaSoilVerse Protocol Brings RWA Infrastructure On-Chain with Staking and LBank Listing

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], April 4: MetaSoilVerse Protocol (MSVP), a blockchain infrastructure platform for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, today announced the launch of its staking program alongside the listing of its native token, $MSVP, on LBank Exchange. Trading for the MSVP/USDT pair is now live on LBank.

India's Infrastructure Boom Needs a Blockchain Moment

India is in the middle of one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in its history - renewable energy corridors, logistics networks, telecom expansion, and industrial parks. Yet for most retail investors, participation in the economic yield of this infrastructure remains out of reach, locked behind institutional structures and high ticket sizes.

MetaSoilVerse Protocol was built to change that. By tokenizing productive real-world assets on the blockchain, MSVP creates a transparent, programmable layer that allows anyone to participate in the value generated by physical infrastructure, not as a speculative bet, but as a direct stakeholder in real economic activity.

"India is not just a market for us. It is the thesis," said Oliver Grant, CTO of MetaSoilVerse Protocol team. "The scale of productive assets being built in this country, combined with the appetite of Indian retail investors for meaningful participation, makes this one of the most natural homes for RWA tokenization in the world."

Beyond Ownership: Programmable Assets With Real Utility

Most RWA projects stop at digitizing ownership. MetaSoilVerse goes further. The protocol is built around programmable asset behavior including leasing agreements, utilization contracts, and revenue-sharing arrangements that execute and settle entirely on-chain, without intermediaries.

The asset categories it targets are precisely those driving India's growth: manufacturing infrastructure, energy systems, logistics networks, telecom assets, and carbon credit markets.

The Technology: Proof-of-Asset-Integrity (PoAI)

The core of the protocol is a proprietary consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Asset-Integrity (PoAI) - designed to answer the most important question in the RWA space: How do you know the asset is real?

PoAI combines oracle-verified data feeds, timestamped on-chain asset attestations, and validator staking with slashing mechanisms to ensure every tokenized asset is authentic, operational, and performing as claimed. For investors who have seen projects promise real-world backing without ever delivering it, PoAI represents a verifiable, on-chain commitment to transparency - auditable by anyone, at any time.

Staking: Participating in the Protocol, Not Just Holding a Token

The MSVP staking program is now live through the MSV Protocol dashboard. Three pools are available with lock durations of 6, 12, and 18 months, each with a fixed capacity of 150 million MSVP. There is no minimum staking requirement.

Stakers do more than hold. They actively contribute to protocol security, governance, and the validator network that powers PoAI verification. Top staking wallet addresses will receive early access to the RWA platform and priority consideration for new asset tokenization proposals, making early participants genuine stakeholders in the protocol's direction.

LBank Listing and What's Next

$MSVP begins trading on LBank Exchange, which is one of the leading global digital asset platforms by volume, on March 31 at 4:00 PM UTC under the MSVP/USDT pair. The protocol runs on BNB Smart Chain, chosen for its low transaction costs, a practical consideration for retail participants.

For Indian investors who believe in the country's infrastructure story and want a transparent, direct way to participate in it, MSVP is building the rails that make that possible.

About MetaSoilVerse Protocol

MetaSoilVerse Protocol is a real-world asset tokenization infrastructure platform built on BNB Smart Chain, enabling the tokenization and leasing of productive assets through programmable, verifiable on-chain systems.

Website: https://www.msvprotocol.com/ | LBank : https://www.lbank.com/trade/msvp_usdt | Twitter/X: https://x.com/metasoilverse | Telegram: https://t.me/Metasoilverseprotocol

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