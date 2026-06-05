MG MAJESTOR 4X2 Automatic Top Trim Launched at INR 40.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) at PPS-MG for Telangana SUV enthusiasts

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5: JSW MG Motor India launched the much-anticipated MG MAJESTOR, India's First D+ SUV in Hyderabad at PPS-MG showroom at LB Nagar by Mr. A. Krishnaiah, Assistant Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar) in the presence of Mr. G Neeraj , CEO, PPS-MG, Mr. Abhinay Akula, Regional Sales Manager, JSW MG Motor India, Mr. Sandeep Rao, GM-Sales, PPS-MG and other senior staff. Designed for customers who want more from their next SUV, the MAJESTOR combines an imposing road presence, advanced engineering, and enhanced all-terrain capability. The MG MAJESTOR 4x2 Automatic Top Trim has been launched at INR 40.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) (6 & 7-Seater) and MG MAJESTOR 4x4 Automatic Top Trim at INR 44.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) (Only 7-Seater).

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The MG MAJESTOR marks a bold addition to our portfolio as India's first D+ SUV, delivering a powerful blend of performance, premium comfort, advanced technology and superior reliability. With its unmatched dimension, off-road mastery and multiple segment-first features, the MAJESTOR sets new benchmarks and offers a truly differentiated value proposition in the Indian SUV landscape."

On the launch, sharing his views, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, "The MG MAJESTOR, India's first D+ SUV, has been one of the most eagerly awaited launches in the country. Backed by our deep understanding of evolving customer needs and JSW MG Motor's advanced, future-ready vehicles, we endeavour to provide best-in-class ownership experience. PPS Motors has achieved the highest Customer Experience score across the MG network and has consistently recorded the highest average sales per outlet for MG in Hyderabad. These achievements reflect the trust, and confidence customers place in PPS Motors and our unwavering commitment to excellence across every stage of the ownership journey."

The MAJESTOR is engineered for true SUV performance. Its twin-turbo diesel engine delivers best-in-class 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and advanced 4WD. The intelligent 4WD system offers 10 off-road modes, seamlessly balancing everyday efficiency with rugged capability. In Auto Mode, it runs in 2WD under normal conditions and instantly switches to 4WD when traction is lost - ideal for rain, snow, or slippery surfaces.

The SUV is powered by a twin-turbo diesel engine that delivers a best-in-segment 215.5 PS of power and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with a best-in-class 8-speed automatic transmission available in both 2WD and advanced 4WD configurations. Measuring 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height, with a massive 2,950 mm wheelbase, it is the longest, widest, and tallest vehicle in its segment. The SUV also introduces several segment-first features, including Level 2 ADAS, an electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, a column gear shifter, and triple differential locks (front, rear, and centre). Its advanced 4WD system offers 10 off-road modes along with Crawl Control Mode, complemented by 219 mm ground clearance and an impressive 810 mm water-wading capability. Premium comfort features include ventilated and massage front seats with driver memory and welcome function, 3-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet, and a 12-speaker JBL surround-sound system. Customers also benefit from an assured buyback programme offering up to 70% buyback value.

Strengthening its off-road credentials, the MAJESTOR is the first in its segment to feature front, rear, and centre differential locks, enabling recovery even when wheels lose traction. With Crawl Control Mode, 219 mm ground clearance**, and 810 mm water wading capacity, it is built to conquer the toughest terrains with durability and reliability.

With a commanding 2950 mm wheelbase, the MAJESTOR stands unmatched at 5046 mm length, 2016 mm width, and 1870 mm height. Its Mosaic Matrix Grille, Dragon Eyes DRLs, Tri-beam headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, raised hood line, and 19-inch alloys create a bold yet refined presence.

Inside, the cabin offers a black-themed sanctuary with plush leather, ventilated and massaging seats (12-way driver, 8-way passenger), panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone AC. Available in 6- or 7-seater configurations, it integrates dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 12 JBL surround-sound speakers, dual wireless chargers, a 220V outlet, and 75+ iSMART-connected features for a tech-forward drive.

Safety is a core pillar of the MAJESTOR. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, it provides assisted steering, braking, and acceleration. Additional features include a 360° HD camera, ESP with ABS, EBD, TCS, and RMI, ensuring confidence and control in every drive. The MAJESTOR is available in four colour options - Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash.

The MG MAJESTOR comes with the unique car ownership program "MG SHIELD." Through this program, MAJESTOR customers will avail various after-sales benefits, including a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. The owners can also customise their coverage by extending the warranty or roadside assistance or opting for the Protect plans, the company's pre-paid maintenance packages for added peace-of-mind and stress-free ownership experience. Additionally, MG offers an assured buyback program that provides up to 70% buyback value.**

Customers can now book the MG MAJESTOR at PPS-MG showrooms or online at https://ppsmg.in/pps-mg-majestor/

Tech Spec & Key Features of MAJESTOR

The MG Majestor is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 automatic variants, offering a blend of luxury, technology, and performance. Built on a commanding 5,046 mm long platform with a 2,950 mm wheelbase, the SUV is powered by a 215.5 PS engine delivering 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both variants come equipped with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, dual 12.3-inch infotainment and digital displays, front massage and ventilated seats, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, 12-speaker JBL audio system, electric parking brake, electronic shifter, 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, 3-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless chargers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Safety and stability are enhanced through features such as Electronic Roll Mitigation and Hill Descent Control. The 4x4 variant further strengthens the Majestor's off-road credentials with advanced capabilities including crawl control, M-Lock transfer case, and triple differential locks for superior performance across challenging terrains.

For more details, please visit: www.mgmotor.co.in.

*Ground Clearance 4x2 **T & C Apply

About JSW MG Motor India

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while staying focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, bringing the best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localisation.

About Morris Garages

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car and India's first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

Website: www.mgmotor.co.in

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MGMotorIN

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X (Twitter): X.com/MGMotorIn

LinkedIn: in.linkedin.com/company/mgmotorindialtd

About PPS Motors

PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 19 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

For further media queries, please contact:

JSW MG Motor India: corporatecommunications@mgmotor.co.in

PPS MG

Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)