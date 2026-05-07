Microcap company, Kabra Drugs Limited Announces Strategic Expansion into Pharmaceuticals & AI-Driven Defense Technologies

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7: Kabra Drugs Limited (BSE: 524322), a research-driven pharmaceutical company, yesterday announced in the BSE exchange, a series of strategic initiatives approved by its Board of Directors, marking a significant expansion into pharmaceutical manufacturing, AI-integrated defense technologies, and leadership strengthening.

Key Highlights are as below :

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Expansion

* Board approved phased expansion of generic branded formulations through strategic channel partners.

* Phase 1 will strengthen presence across South India, with subsequent phases nationwide.

* Managing Director Mr. N. Aravind authorized to execute agreements with partners, subject to due diligence.

Defense & AI Integration

* Company to initiate regulatory approval process with DGFT for obtaining SCOMET License.

* Establishment of a dedicated AI & defense R & D facility at Cactus TECCI Park, Chennai.

* Facility to serve as a hub for innovation in AI-driven defense technologies, supporting national security and advanced manufacturing.

Leadership Appointment

* Mr. Alagiamanavalan appointed as Independent Consultant for domestic and international defense projects.

Management Commentary

Mr. N. Aravind, Managing Director, stated: "These initiatives reflect Kabra Drugs' commitment to diversification, innovation, and long-term value creation. Our expansion into pharmaceuticals and AI-led defense technologies positions us to capitalize on emerging opportunities across high-growth sectors while strengthening operational capabilities and future readiness."

About Kabra Drugs Limited

Kabra Drugs Limited is a research-driven pharmaceutical company focused on specialty formulations, injectables, and APIs. Backed by WHO-GMP aligned systems and innovation-led processes, the Company continues to strengthen its presence across key therapeutic areas while maintaining a strong focus on quality, integrity, and responsible growth.

Disclaimer:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available disclosures made by the Company. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

Certain statements may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results or growth.

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