Mid-Range Selfie Champion, OPPO F33 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 23: Following its launch in India on April 15, OPPO India today announced the first sale of the OPPO F33 Pro 5G, bringing its latest Selfie Champion to consumers across the country. Designed for people who are constantly on the move, whether it is work, travel, or social moments, the F33 Pro combines a powerful camera system, long lasting battery, and dependable durability to keep up with everyday demands.

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G is available starting April 23, 2026, across offline retail stores, OPPO E-Store, Flipkart, and Amazon. It is priced at INR 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and INR 40,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The device combines functionality with a sleek, premium design, featuring a distinctive Starry Sea camera module and a refined unibody build, and is available in Misty Forest, Passion Red, and Starry Blue. Its 120Hz AMOLED display further enhances the experience with smooth visuals and vibrant clarity, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

Customers can avail a range of launch offers, including up to 10% instant cashback on leading bank cards, exchange bonuses for upgrades, and 180 days free accidental, liquid, and screen damage protection. Additional benefits include no cost EMI options for up to 6 months and consumer loans of up to 12 months with zero down payment, making it easier to upgrade.

A Selfie Camera That Fits Everyone In

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G features a segment leading 50MP Ultra-Wide front camera with a 100° field of view, built to capture more in every frame. Whether it is a group selfie at a cafe, a family gathering, or travel moments, users no longer need to adjust or step back to fit everyone in.

With AI Groupfie Expert, the camera automatically switches to a wider 0.6x view when multiple faces are detected, ensuring effortless group shots without manual adjustments. At the same time, advanced face correction keeps proportions natural across the frame, while the Colourful Front Fill Light enhances low light selfies with soft, balanced illumination, making photos look natural instead of overly processed.

Smarter AI for Effortless Content Creation

Beyond capturing moments, the F33 Pro 5G makes it easier to refine and share them instantly. OPPO's AI powered editing tools, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Perfect Shot, help users enhance images with minimal effort. Features like Popout add a creative edge by turning multiple shots into dynamic compositions, while Dual View Video allows users to record from both front and rear cameras simultaneously, ideal for capturing both the moment and the reaction without switching modes.

At its core is AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently analyses each scene and automatically applies the most suitable lighting style whether Natural Light, Flashlight, Rim Light, or Studio Light ensuring portraits look balanced and flattering even in challenging conditions.

Built for Everyday Reliability

Designed to handle real world conditions, the OPPO F33 Pro 5G offers IP69K, IP68, and IP66 ratings, providing strong resistance against dust, splashes, and challenging environments. Whether it is sudden rain, spills, or outdoor usage, the device is built to perform consistently. The 360° Armour Body and reinforced internal structure further enhance durability, giving users confidence that the device can keep up with their daily routines.

Power That Keeps Up with Your Day

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, designed to support long hours of usage, from work and communication to entertainment and navigation. With 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, users can quickly power up and get back to their day without long interruptions. Reverse charging adds further convenience, allowing users to power accessories on the go.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor, the F33 Pro 5G delivers reliable performance for multitasking, streaming, and everyday apps. An advanced cooling system helps maintain stability even during extended use, making it suitable for demanding conditions. With Jio certified 5G++ connectivity and enhanced antenna architecture, users can expect stronger and more stable network performance, even in crowded environments.

Specifications at a Glance

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)