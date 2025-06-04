Miles Education and St. James School of Medicine partner to enable Indian NEET Qualifiers to become Licensed U.S. Doctors

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 4: Miles Education, a global ed-tech leader in outcome-driven international programs, today announced the official launch of the Miles MBBS-MD U.S. Pathway in a strategic partnership with St. James School of Medicine (SJSM), an accredited Caribbean medical school with clinical rotations and residency placements across the United States.

The initiative directly addresses two major global healthcare challenges: India's acute shortage of medical seats and the United States' growing demand for licensed physicians.

Each year, over 20 lakh Indian students sit for NEET UG, yet only about 120,000 secure a seat--leaving millions of qualified students behind due to limited capacity and sky-high private college fees.

At the same time, the U.S. is projected to face a shortfall of 86,000 doctors by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), with rural and underserved communities being hit the hardest. International Medical Graduates (IMGs) already make up nearly 25% of the U.S. physician workforce and demand continues to rise.

The Miles U.S. MBBS-MD Pathway directly addresses both crises by offering Indian NEET UG qualifiers an affordable and high-quality route to become licensed U.S. and Indian doctors. As a part of this program, students complete their pre-clinical coursework in the Caribbean, followed by clinical rotations and residency placements in the U.S., preparing them to clear all three steps of the USMLE and secure a U.S. medical license. All this at 50% lower tuition than Indian private colleges and an earning potential of U.S. Doctor Salaries which is approximately 10x of Indian MBBS and MD.

This pathway gives students direct access to American healthcare, which is recognised as one of the most advanced medical systems in the world. Through this experience, Indian candidates gain exposure to world-class medical education and hospital systems. It offers them the opportunity to return and contribute to the Indian healthcare landscape, bringing back global best practices and innovations. As flagbearers of Indian medical talent, these professionals play a vital role in elevating the standard of care and aligning Indian healthcare with global benchmarks.

Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Miles Education, shared: "This initiative is very close to my heart. Medical education in India has become an elitist pursuit. The truth is, some of the most extraordinary doctors come from humble beginnings, driven by passion and determination. Yet today, limited medical seats and barriers make it harder for many talented students to follow their dreams. That's why we're committed to creating a pathway that breaks down these walls, opening doors for aspiring doctors across India to fulfill their dreams and become world-class physicians."

Dr. Kallol Guha, PhD, DSc, Founder and President of Saint James School of Medicine, added: "For over 25 years, SJSM has served hundreds of U.S. and Canadian students with quality, accessible medical education. Now, with Miles as our exclusive India partner, we are very happy to open our doors to Indian students. Together, we can transform the affordability and accessibility of global medical education for India's youth. This is a goal that I have envisioned for many years now, and I'm glad that it is finally coming to fruition."

Shirsha Guha, COO of St. James School of Medicine said: "We are proud to partner exclusively with Miles Education to provide Indian students a pathway that combines U.S.-standard training with affordability and strong clinical outcomes. This program prepares students to match into competitive U.S. residencies and pursue global medical careers. Our institution has been training doctors from the US and Canada for 25 years, it's time that Indian students too get to benefit from this pathway."

About Miles Education

Miles Education a global ed-tech leader, working backwards from industry shortages, skill gaps, and emerging opportunities to empower businesses and professionals across accounting, business, healthcare, and tech. By creating innovative pathways, Miles is building a robust ecosystem that sets talent up for success.

About St. James School of Medicine

SJSM, with campuses in the Caribbean, delivers a U.S.-modeled MD program designed for clinical excellence. With a focus on affordability, U.S. licensure readiness, and proven residency outcomes, SJSM is a trusted institution for aspiring international physicians.

For more information, visit: https://www.mileseducation.com/healthcare/doctors

Media contact:

info@mileseducation.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585227/Miles_Education_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)