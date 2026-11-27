PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Miles Masterclass, the NASBA-registered provider of AI-in-Accounting continuing education, announced the global launch of Miles AI Labs, the world's first hands-on AI lab built for accountants, at the World Congress of Accountants (WCOA) 2026. Founder & CEO Varun Jain, CPA, CMA, delivered the keynote 'The Art of the Impossible: Building Agentic AI with Microsoft Copilot,' and his team built and deployed a working AI agent live on stage, without writing a line of code.

WCOA 2026, co-hosted by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the Korean Institute of Certified Public Accountants (KICPA), drew more than 1,200 leaders and accounting professionals from over 120 countries to Seoul on November 17-19. It was the first time Korea has hosted the Congress in its 122-year history.

The keynote dispensed with the 'AI is coming' narrative and went straight to the question the profession keeps asking: how does an accountant actually start building with AI? Belief, Jain argued, is not the problem. Execution is. Firms everywhere have bold AI visions; very few have put AI in the hands of the accountants who do the work.

Then the audience watched execution happen. Uttam Pai Umesh, CPA, Vice President, Founder's Office, built and deployed a live Invoice Compliance Workflow, with an Invoice Checker Agent at its core, on Miles AI Labs in minutes. No coding, no client data, no setup.

"The profession has had the 30,000-foot view of AI for long enough. Accountants don't need another prediction. They need to know where to start, and what to build on Monday morning," said Varun Jain, Founder & CEO of Miles Masterclass. "If you can brief a first-year associate, you can build an AI agent. We've proved that with accountants across the U.S. From Seoul, we take it to the world."

Proven in the U.S., Now Going Global

Continuing education is already mandatory for accountants, every year. Miles Masterclass points it at AI. In the U.S., its partners include the State CPA Societies of Illinois, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii and Utah, and the accounting firm associations MGI Worldwide, MGI North America, Allinial Global and LEA Global.

The program is built as a three-level journey. Level 1 covers AI mindset, skillset and toolset; Level 2, applied AI across audit, tax and advisory; and Level 3, the firm-wide AI operating model. It is taught through cinematic masterclasses by accounting leaders already building with AI. In Miles AI Labs, learners build and deploy working AI agents and workflows for audit, tax, client accounting services and corporate finance. Completing all three levels earns CAIRA, the Certified AI-Ready Accountant credential: three levels, three badges, 30 CPE credits per level.

From WCOA, Miles Masterclass will partner with professional accountancy organizations (PAOs) across Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia to bring AI-in-Accounting CPD to their members, building on international partnerships that already include the Mauritius Institute of Professional Accountants.

About Miles Masterclass

Miles Masterclass is the first CPE/CPD-accredited learning platform focused on AI in Accounting, and a NASBA-registered sponsor of continuing professional education. Its cinematic masterclasses, live webinars, podcasts and micro-learning lead to CAIRA, the Certified AI-Ready Accountant credential. At its heart is Miles AI Labs, the world's first hands-on AI lab built for the accounting profession, where accountants don't watch AI, they build it: live AI agents and workflows for audit, tax and finance, deployed in minutes in a safe, ready-to-use environment. Learn more at milesmasterclass.com.

Contact: Rohan Singhai, Chief Growth Officer, Miles Masterclass • rohan.singhai@milesmasterclass.com

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