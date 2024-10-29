Millimetre™ brings exciting offers with 'Pay Less, Get MMore' ahead of this festive season

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Building on the festive spirit, Millimetre™, India's leading producer of innovative surface solutions for the furniture and interior design industry, is delighting its customers once again with its festive season offer, available until December 31, 2024. Pay Less, Get MMore is offering compelling value to users with a chance to upgrade to rich textures at no extra cost.

Millimetre's inaugural collection featured 36 decors in Solids, Woods, and Textiles, all in an international suede finish. 'Collezione DECI.MMAL®' embodies heightened tactility by incorporating rich textures across surfaces, launched at India Woods in February 2024 at BIEC, Bengaluru. Pay Less, Get MMore is enhancing user experience by giving them a chance to experience texture laminates at the price of Suede. Millimetre's exquisite Textiles in Master Entwine (ME) are now available at an irresistible cost of Rs. 900. The rich textures of Woods in Max Woods (MW) are now available for just Rs. 960. For those seeking an unparalleled finish, Solids in More Leather (ML) are now available at an unbelievable cost of Rs. 1020.

Millimetre also offers Band.Edge®, a collection of PVC sealing edge strips meticulously crafted to complement all decors. Introducing a groundbreaking, one of its kind concept, T.O.Y.E, an acronym for 'Texture on Your Edge™', takes innovation a step further by extending the same textured experience from the 'Surface-to-Edge™' Millimetre's dedication to detail is encapsulated in these advancements, offering a transformative experience in modern cabinetry design.

As India prepares for the joyous Diwali festival and the surrounding festivities, this period is marked by family celebrations, new beginnings and shopping. Millimetre's 'Pay Less, Get MMore' sale which began on October 05, 2024, set the stage for a massive upgrade to discerning end consumers building their spaces of working and living. This nationwide mega sale aims to enhance the festive experience for its customers and the success of the same reflects the growing demand, signals a transformative shift in consumer behavior and deeper market penetration.

Devshrut Patel, Partner, Millimetre shares, "India's rich festive calendar from Dussehra to Christmas plays a major role in setting shopping trends. Festivities in our country drive the consumption pattern and new beginnings. Pay Less, Get MMore is truly a festival for us and we look forward to make this season equally special for our consumers too by offering international finish modern cabinetry for their spaces. These efforts of bringing high quality products, influenced by global trends also tie into the government's clarion call of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'."

About Millimetre™

Founded in 2022, Millimetre™ is one of India's leading producers of innovative surface solutions for the furniture and interior design industry. Offering a comprehensive range of laminates and allied products, Millimetre™ aims to offer the Indian consumer an international finish at a compelling value proposition. With a consumer-centric approach and a strong focus on innovation, Millimetre™ caters to the rising demand for high-quality products influenced by global trends. The company excels in every aspect of the product lifecycle, from design to nationwide distribution, empowering the Indian design and build industry.

Millimetre™, Collezione Deci.MMal®, Band.Edge®, CAMMO.CAP™ and Hi.LaMM® are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Lamitude. Other product names are used for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Website: https://www.millimetre.com/

Social Media channels: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Pinterest | X

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543047/Pay_Less_Get_MMore.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)