Minutes & Machines from Helios Luxe by Titan: A celebration of machines, moments, and movement

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4: There's a unique harmony between the rev of an engine and the tick of a fine timepiece both defined by precision, passion, and timeless craftsmanship. Celebrating this synergy, Helios Luxe by Titan, India's leading premium watch destination, hosted an exclusive motorcycling experience titled Minutes & Machines. The event took place on the morning of Saturday, 31st May, uniting two worlds bound by craftsmanship and character. It marked the launch of U-BOAT's latest collection, Capsoil and Dark Moon, capturing the spirit of luxury riding and reflecting the brand's bold, uncompromising character.

A curated group of 60+ Harley-Davidson and other superbike riders participated in this invitation-only experience. The ride was led by renowned automotive journalist and biking enthusiast Sagar Sheldekar, starting from Titan's Integrity Campus in Electronic City and concluding at the Helios Luxe store in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

As engines ignited and tires hit the road, a surge of energy swept through the morning. Adrenaline surged as the convoy powered ahead, creating a striking spectacle of motion and unity. Riding as one, the group carved through the city streets, culminating their journey at the Helios Luxe store in Kormangala. Each machine, distinct in its craftsmanship and precision, stood as a testament to both power and beauty.

Speaking on the initiative, Javed K M - Retail Head, Watches & Wearables. Titan Company Ltd. said, "With Minutes & Machines, Helios Luxe set out to craft an experience fueled by adrenaline, and a shared passion for exceptional design. The ride brought together individuals who find connection through their love for powerful machines, whether on the wrist or on the road. It wasn't merely an exhibition of watches, but a reflection of a dynamic lifestyle rooted in precision, speed, and character. This rally is about more than the ride, it's about cultivating a community that appreciates bold aesthetics, meaningful engineering, and the stories behind each timepiece."

Minutes & Machines was conceived as a community-driven moment to amplify the bold craftsmanship and design philosophy of U-BOAT watches, offering participants a deeper, hands-on appreciation of the brand. At the Helios Luxe store, guests were treated to a premium in-store session featuring a walkthrough of U-BOAT's signature timepieces, known for their robust design language, Italian heritage, and unapologetic character. The experience also included exclusive guest interactions and photo opportunities creating a seamless blend of high-performance motorcycling and horological storytelling.

Helios, The Premium Watch Store, owned and operated by Titan Company Limited, is India's largest premium multi-brand watch retail chain with 275 stores across 101 cities. With an extensive portfolio of over 45 international brands, Helios offers the widest collection of affordable luxury watches, ranging from INR 5000 to 1 Lac. From Tissot to Swarovski, Fossil to Frederique Constant, and many more, Helios caters to the discerning taste of watch enthusiasts. Embracing an omni-channel model, Helios pioneers the integration of brick-and-mortar stores with assisted e-commerce, prioritizing consumer-centric policies such as same-day delivery, a 30-day exchange policy, and free battery replacement.

