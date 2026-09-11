Mirpur Chaturmas: A Unique Journey of Silence, Meditation and Inner Peace

PNN

Mirpur (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11: Away from everyday stress, the 1,300-year-old Shri Hamirpura Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Rajasthan's Sirohi district has emerged as a unique centre of spiritual practice. The ongoing 'Nij Mein Nivas-Mirpur Chaturmas' has brought together devotees who have taken a vow of silence and voluntarily given up the use of mobile phones. The 50-day spiritual retreat, which began on July 28, will continue until September 16.

More than 300 devotees, along with revered Jain monks and nuns, are participating in the daily spiritual practices. The second edition of 'Nij Mein Nivas-Mirpur Chaturmas' is being conducted under the guidance of the Acharya Bhagwant Vijay Labdhivallabhsurishwarji Maharaj..

The first 'Nij Mein Nivas-Siddhvad Chaturmas' was held last year at Siddhvad Tirth, in Palitana. The unique initiative received an overwhelming response and was also recorded in the India Book of Records. Following the success of the first Chaturmas, the second edition has now been organised at Mirpur.

One of the highlights of this year's Chaturmas is the permanent infrastructure created for the programme. A special 50,000-square-foot facility was constructed in just four months. It includes a discourse hall, Upashray, dining hall, Dharamshala and other essential facilities. The Chaturmas is being supported by Mumbai-based families devoted to the practice of silence and spiritual discipline.

The daily schedule of the Chaturmas is rigorous and disciplined. The spiritual practices begin at 4 am and continue until 9.30 pm. Participants are required to wear white clothes and observe complete silence. The use of mobile phones is prohibited. Around 45 minutes of yoga and pranayama every morning is also mandatory.

The programme includes philosophical discourses and contemplative sessions designed to encourage participants to explore their inner selves and progress spiritually.

Labdhivallabhsurishwarji Maharaj said that during the Chaturmas period, two spiritual camps and Navpadji Oli will also be organised. The first camp will be held from September 23 to 27, while the second camp will take place from October 7 to 11. Navpadji Oli will be organised from October 18 to 26.

The 'Nij Mein Nivas-Mirpur Chaturmas' is also receiving the guidance of Rishabhanidhishriji Maharaj, disciple of Sadhvi Mandirnidhishriji Maharaj, who is an adherent of the teachings of Acharya Shrimad Vijay Abhayashekharsoorishwarji Maharaj. Acharya Shrimad Vijay Labdhivallabhsurishwarji Maharaj is the revered disciple of Dharmachakra Tapprabhavak Acharya Shrimad Vijay Jagvallabhsurishwarji Maharaj.

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