Mis Skin, Bengaluru's New Doctor-Led Dermatology and Aesthetics Chain, Unveiled at JW Marriott Across Five Bengaluru Locations

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: Mis Skin, a new dermatology and aesthetics clinic group founded by Dr. Rajaram Sundaramurthy and Shelly Lather, formally launched today with a grand ceremony at JW Marriott, Mallya Road, marking its debut across five locations in Bengaluru -- Sadashiva Nagar, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, HRBR Layout, HSR Layout, and Jayanagar.

The Mis Skin logo was unveiled by Mr. N.A. Haris, MLA (Shanti Nagar) and Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), in the presence of dignitaries, medical practitioners, business leaders, and Bengaluru's cultural community.

Also present on the occasion were Mr. Zulfikar, brother of Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader; noted businessman Mr. Shaji Thomas; and leading Kannada film industry figures including actors Chandu Gowda, Dileep Shetty, and Preeti. The evening was further graced by Riya and Sherryll, daughters of founder Shelly Lather, socialites Babita Sharma and Ram Chugh, along with several senior doctors, prominent Bengaluru entrepreneurs, and top city-based influencers.

Central to the launch was the introduction of "The Root Protocol" -- Mis Skin's proprietary seven-step diagnostic methodology designed to identify the underlying causes of skin concerns before recommending any course of treatment.

"Every skin concern has an origin. We built The Root Protocol so that no patient begins a treatment plan without first understanding what's actually happening beneath the surface," said Dr. Rajaram Sundaramurthy, Co-Founder of Mis Skin. "Our commitment to the people of Bengaluru is clinical care that is thorough, honest, and doctor-led -- from the very first assessment."

Shelly Lather, Co-Founder of Mis Skin, added, "I have spent years, like many women, trying to understand my own skin -- and I have often been offered treatments before questions. Mis Skin exists to reverse that order. Assessment first. Always."

The evening also unveiled Mis Skin's clinical infrastructure, showcasing a suite of US FDA-approved treatment devices from global technology partners including Spectra, Skinnovation, and Photonence. These platforms will power the clinic group's dermatological and aesthetic offerings across pigmentation, acne, anti-ageing, hair concerns, and skin resurfacing.

With five clinics operational from launch day, Mis Skin positions itself as one of Bengaluru's largest single-brand dermatology and aesthetics networks, addressing the city's growing demand for medically supervised, protocol-driven skin care.

ABOUT Mis Skin

Mis Skin is a Bengaluru-based dermatology and aesthetics clinic group founded by Dr. Rajaram Sundaramurthy and Shelly Lather. Operating across five locations -- Sadashiva Nagar, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, HRBR Layout, HSR Layout, and Jayanagar -- the clinic offers doctor-led care anchored by its proprietary Root Protocol methodology and US FDA-approved treatment platforms. Instagram: @miss_skinclinic

MEDIA CONTACT

Mis Skin Clinic

1st Floor, Princeton Court, 13th Cross Rd,

Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru 560080

Phone: +91 95386 66485

Instagram: @miss_skinclinic

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