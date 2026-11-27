MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - SILVER SNOWFLAKE

NewsVoir

Biel [Switzerland], November 27: No two snowflakes are alike, and neither are the watches inspired by them. Meet MISSION TO EARTHPHASE-SILVER SNOWFLAKE, the newest chapter in the snowflake-inspired story. Each new timepiece features a unique snowflake laser-engraved on its moon phase indicator, ensuring that no two are exactly alike, while a silver-colored finish introduced for the first time on this model, takes this distinctive detail to sparkling new heights.

The snowflake on each model is created through a bespoke digital process that generates millions of possible patterns. One design is then selected and laser-engraved onto the moon phase indicator, ensuring that every watch features its own unique snowflake.

MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - SILVER SNOWFLAKE comes in a sophisticated all-black hue, making it the perfect counterpart to the all-white MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD Cold Moon launched in 2025. In addition to a moon phase indicator this timepiece features an earth phase complication, found exclusively within the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. Rendered in vibrant colors, the earth phase indicator includes a white patch inspired by snow-covered Switzerland, a subtle nod to the brand's Swissroots. Two miniature skis at 11 o'clock reference OMEGA's Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Limited Edition, while signature Snoopy illustrations at 9 o'clock add a playful touch.

Like all Bioceramic MoonSwatch models, the MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - SILVER SNOWFLAKE model is crafted from Swatch's patented Bioceramic and incorporates several iconic OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch design elements, including the asymmetrical case and tachymeter scale with the dot over ninety. Additional details include OMEGA �- Swatch branding on the dial and crown, an engraved mission statement on thecase back, an Earth-inspired battery cover and a black VELCRO® strap.

The MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - SILVER SNOWFLAKE model will be available worldwide from Black Friday, November 27, 2026, until, March 20, 2027, the final day of winter, at a selection of Swatch stores carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. After November 27, this model will only be available when snow is falling in Switzerland. Fans can follow weather conditions on Swatch.com to discover when the watch becomes available and where to find it.

MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - SILVER SNOWFLAKE

SSX01B701

Case material: black Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

Case diameter: 42.00 mm

Case thickness: 13.75 mm

Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm

Quartz movement: chronograph (seconds only) with moon

phase and earth phase indicators

Water resistance: 3 bar

Glass: box-shaped in biosourced material treated with an anti-scratch coating; an "S" engraved in the center in reference to the Swatch logo

Dial: black sun-brushed with OMEGA �- Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos; recessed subdial, hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (blue emission). Moon phase indicator with sparkly black moon phase disc featuring a full moon inspired by the world of Snoopy and a unique snowflake design. Both moons feature a silver-colored finish. Earth phase indicator featuring the Earth set against a star-speckled backdrop and oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission). Earth features a white detail representing Switzerland coated with UV ink (lime green emission). Snowy details on Snoopy and Woodstock image coated with UV ink (lime green emission). Secret details in UV ink (blue emission).

Hands: hour and minute hands, and tip of the chronograph seconds hand coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova® (blue emission)

Bezel: black Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale protected by an anti-scratch coating featuring white markers

Strap: black rubber strap with VELCRO® closure, black Bioceramic loop

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