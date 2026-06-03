Mister Hair Clinics Unveils '100-Clinic Vision', Opens Nationwide Franchise Partnerships Across India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: Mister Hair Clinics, one of India's fastest-scaling hair and skin care clinic networks, today unveiled its '100-Clinic Vision' - a plan to grow from 16 clinics today to 100 clinics across India by 2031 - and opened franchise partnership applications to entrepreneurs, investors and healthcare operators nationwide.

Having served more than 4,800 patients and recently profiled in Outlook Business's 'Growth Makers' feature as "Building India's First 100-Clinic Aesthetic Brand," the group is inviting partners to help build a trusted, branded category in a market still served largely by standalone salons and single, unbranded clinics.

The opportunity is substantial. India's hair-transplant market is growing at roughly 22% a year - from about US$252 million in 2024 toward an estimated US$1.74 billion by 2033 (IMARC Group) - while the country's medical-aesthetics market is projected to more than double, from about US$1.86 billion in 2024 to US$4.39 billion by 2033 (DataM Intelligence). India is the fastest-growing hair-transplant market in the Asia-Pacific region, and the average onset age of pattern baldness has fallen to the early twenties, driven by genetics, stress and lifestyle.

Mister Hair's franchise is built on a single, repeatable operating playbook - the same diagnostic workflow, treatment protocols, patient-management software, central marketing and lead generation that scaled the group from one clinic to sixteen. From July 2026, every clinic will also house Miss Skin, the group's dedicated skin-care brand, giving each location two revenue lines under one roof without doubling real estate or overheads.

"I'm not building a clinic - I'm building a category," said Rajaram Sundaramurthy, Founder of Mister Hair Clinics. "We've proven the model across 16 clinics. The next five years are about taking that playbook, city by city, to partners who share our commitment to clinical standards and want to build something that lasts."

The expansion is deliberately weighted toward high-demand tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where demand outpaces supply - among them Coimbatore, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Surat, Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Bhubaneswar and Patna - complemented by selective metro flagships in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR and Kolkata. Mister Hair currently operates across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Davangere, Tirupati and Hyderabad.

"Most clinic chains crowd the metros and stop there. We go where the demand is loudest and the competition is thinnest," added Dr Rajaram Sundaramurthy. "For the right local partner, that is a once-in-a-decade chance to lead a category in their city."

Franchise partners receive end-to-end support - site selection and clinic design, equipment specification and vendor onboarding, doctor and technician recruitment and training, brand marketing and lead generation, and the group's patient-management systems and SOPs - along with access to an upcoming consumer hair-care range built on the same clinical actives. Territories are awarded selectively. Prospective partners can apply at reachus@misterhair.in or visit our website https://misterhair.in/franchise.html

About Mister Hair Clinic

Mister Hair Clinic is a branded hair and skin care clinic network headquartered in Bengaluru, operating 16 clinics across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and serving more than 4,800 patients. Built on a single operating playbook spanning diagnostics, treatment protocols, patient-management technology and central marketing, the group offers hair-restoration treatments and, through its Miss Skin brand, dedicated skin care. Its guiding line: "Where science meets a natural hairline." Learn more at misterhair.in.

Franchisee Contact

Mr. Yobu

Mister Hair Clinic

corporatecommunications@misterhair.in

+91-8884234316

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