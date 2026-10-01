Mitsubishi Electric India Inaugurates Centre of Excellence at CGC Landran to Nurture Industry-Ready Engineering Talent

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 1: Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, Mohali, to provide engineering students with practical exposure to industrial automation technologies and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

The CoE was inaugurated by Mr. Atsushi Takase, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India along with senior representatives from Mitsubishi Electric India and CGC Landran. Parampal Singh Dhillon, Vice Chairman, CGC Landran; Dr. Rajdeep Singh, Campus Director, CGC Landran; Dr. Sukhpreet Kaur, Director Principal, CEC-CGC Landran; Dr. Vinay, HoD, ECE Department; Dr. Ashok Kumar, Director Academics, along with Directors and Deans from the institution were also present on the occasion.

Established in collaboration with the Factory Automation & Industrial Division of Mitsubishi Electric India, the Centre will enable students at CGC Landran to undertake additional learning modules on Mitsubishi Electric's Factory Automation technologies alongside their academic curriculum.

The CoE is equipped with training systems covering Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), AC Servo Systems, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Industrial Robotics, Collaborative Robots (COBOTs), Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and other Factory Automation and Industry 4.0 technologies. Mitsubishi Electric India will also train CGC Landran faculty members on these technologies, enabling them to further impart practical knowledge to students and support sustained, application-oriented learning at the institution.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Atsushi Takase, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India, said, "Technology moves fast, but it is people who turn technology into progress. At Mitsubishi Electric, we believe in nurturing talent through practical learning, curiosity and continuous improvement. This Centre of Excellence is a meaningful step in bringing industry and academia closer and giving young engineers the opportunity to learn with the technologies they may work with tomorrow. We are proud to partner with CGC Landran in building this foundation for the next generation of engineers."

Dr. Rajdeep Singh, Campus Director, CGC Landran, said, "This Centre of Excellence brings advanced industrial technologies closer to our students and strengthens the link between academic learning and industry practice. Our collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric brings advanced Factory Automation technologies into the classroom and gives our students the opportunity to learn from industry-standard systems. This Centre of Excellence reinforces CGC Landran's commitment to developing skilled engineers equipped for the demands of modern manufacturing."

The Centre of Excellence is the first of its kind established by Mitsubishi Electric in North India, marking an important step in the company's engagement with the region's academic ecosystem. Through the initiative, the company aims to contribute to the development of industry-ready talent while creating greater awareness and understanding of Factory Automation technologies among the next generation of engineers.

The partnership also reflects the growing importance of practical, application-oriented learning as Indian manufacturing adopts automation, robotics and digital technologies. By bringing industry-standard equipment and training into an academic environment, the Centre will provide students with an opportunity to understand how automation technologies are applied to real-world manufacturing and industrial processes.

The establishment of the Centre forms part of Mitsubishi Electric India's broader engagement with educational institutions and its efforts to support skill development in India. As industries increasingly adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, initiatives that bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application will play an important role in preparing engineers for evolving workplace requirements.

Through its collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric India, CGC Landran continues to advance its mission of delivering skill-focused, industry-relevant education in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The partnership further strengthens the institution's efforts to bridge the industry-academia gap by providing students with exposure to advanced technologies, practical learning and evolving industry requirements.

About Mitsubishi Electric India:

Guided by its corporate philosophy, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) places sustainability at the core of its operations and values stakeholder trust-encompassing society, customers, shareholders and employees. In pursuing profitability, capital efficiency and growth, Mitsubishi Electric works closely alongside customers to develop value-added solutions that address today's complex challenges while enhancing the company's sustainable corporate value.

Founded in 1921, Mitsubishi Electric has over a century of experience in delivering reliable, high-quality products and solutions. With over 200 group companies and approximately 150,000 employees worldwide, the company is a recognized global leader in manufacturing, marketing and selling electrical and electronic equipment and systems across a broad range of sectors, including public utility systems, energy systems, defense and space systems, factory automation systems, automotive equipment, building systems, air conditioning systems & home products, digital innovations, and semiconductor & devices. Mitsubishi Electric recorded consolidated revenue of 5,894.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2026.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has grown to become a company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality products for the Indian market. This includes products and solutions for Air Conditioners, Factory Automation and Industrial Systems, and Semiconductors & Devices. For more information visit: http://in.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/

For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com *JPY 160=USD 1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2026

About CGC Landran

Chandigarh Group of Colleges CGC Landran, established in 2001, is a leading higher education institution in Mohali, Punjab. Spread across over 40-acres, the campus hosts around 15,000 students from across India and offers 55+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Business Management & Commerce, Biotechnology, Pharmacy and Hotel Management. The institution has secured NAAC A+ ranking and is also recognized by NBA, NIRF, QS I-Gauge and IIC. Supported by state-of-the-art labs, 60-plus global academic alliances, a 55,000 alumni network and the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) RISE Association, backed by NITI Aayog, which has incubated close to 150 startups thus far, the institution continues to drive excellence in education, research and entrepreneurship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)