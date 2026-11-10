Mittral Life Science Expands Availability of Its Pharmaceutical Range Across Mumbai, Thane and Western India

VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Mittral Life Science, a pharmaceutical wholesale and trading firm based in Kopari, Thane (East), today announced the availability of its product range through its network of distributors, stockists and chemists across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and the Konkan belt. Trade enquiries are also open to partners from other parts of India.

The announcement covers the firm's core range, which is supplied as tablets, capsules, syrups, a suspension, a powder and oral shots. Chemists, stockists and distribution partners can now order these products directly from the firm, which handles supply from its base in Kopari, Thane. The company said the aim is to make its range easy to find and easy to order for the trade across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the wider Konkan belt.

The product details below are as per the company's product information. Readers are advised to refer to the label on each pack for the full composition, dosage and storage instructions.

Paediatric fever and cough products. Mittranol Plus is a suspension that contains Paracetamol IP 250 mg and Mefenamic Acid IP 100 mg in every 5 ml. NSCOF Junior is a syrup that contains Ambroxol Hydrochloride 15 mg, Levosalbutamol 1 mg and Guaiphenesin 50 mg in every 5 ml. It is supplied in a 60 ml bottle.

Anti-infective products. Cefogold-200 tablets contain Cefpodoxime Proxetil IP equivalent to Cefpodoxime 200 mg in each tablet and are supplied in a 10 x 10 pack. Cefogold syrup contains Cefpodoxime Proxetil IP equivalent to Cefpodoxime 100 mg in every 5 ml and is supplied in a 30 ml bottle. Doxybiotic-LB capsules combine Doxycycline Hydrochloride IP equivalent to Doxycycline 100 mg with Lactic Acid Bacillus 60 million spores in each capsule, and are supplied in a pack of 10 capsules.

Gastro product. Mittral PPI capsules contain Pantoprazole Sodium 40 mg as an enteric-coated component and Domperidone 30 mg as a sustained-release component in each capsule. They are supplied in a 10 x 10 pack.

Nutrition and hydration products. Thinkcal tablets contain Calcium Carbonate 1000 mg, Magnesium 100 mg, Zinc 4 mg and Vitamin D3 200 IU in each tablet, and are supplied in a strip of 15 tablets. Thinkcal D3 Nano Shots contain Cholecalciferol IP 60,000 IU in every 5 ml single-use oral shot and are supplied as a pack of four shots. Purejal is a powder made with dextrose, zinc, vitamins C, B6 and B12, potassium, sodium, chloride, magnesium, calcium, L-Carnitine and Lactobacillus. It is supplied in a pack of three 10 g sachets, and each sachet is dissolved in clean water before use.

Wider range. Alongside these products, the firm also supplies NSCOF-D, NSCOF, Zanithral 500, NSSPAZ-TH, NSFLAM, FERROSOMAL, Mixofight Plus and NSVITTOTAL. The complete list is available on the Mittral Life Science product page.

Supply and trade enquiries. The firm supplies chemists and stockists in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and the Konkan belt, and it accepts enquiries from distribution partners elsewhere in India. Chemists and stockists who wish to stock the range can contact the firm for availability, pack details and trade terms. The firm's catalogue groups its products into paediatric and chest care, antibiotics, pain and orthopaedic care, and gastro, dermatology, hydration and nutrition lines, so buyers can review the range by segment before placing an order.

Mittral Life Science supplies chemists and stockists from its base in Kopari, Thane (East), across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and the Konkan belt.

How to order. Orders and enquiries can be made by phone on +91 81045 26466 or +91 93219 15906, or by email at sunilyadav961024@gmail.com. Pack-level details such as strip size and bottle volume are available on request, and the firm can share its product catalogue with chemists, stockists and distribution partners who ask for it. Trade partners are encouraged to confirm availability of a specific product and pack before placing an order.

"Our focus is to keep these products available to chemists and stockists across Mumbai and Western India with reliable supply," said Sunil Dwarkaprasad Yadav, Partner, Mittral Life Science. "We welcome enquiries from distribution partners who want to stock the range."

Responsible use. Prescription medicines, including the antibiotics and combination products in this range, are to be used only as directed by a registered medical practitioner. This release gives product information for the trade and is not medical advice.

About Mittral Life Science

Established in 2023, Mittral Life Science is a partnership firm engaged in the wholesale trade of pharmaceutical products. It operates from Shop No. 3, Ground Floor, Niwas Building, Gandhi Nagar, KL Colony, Kopari, Thane (East) - 400603, Maharashtra, and is registered under the Udyam scheme for wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. The firm is run by partners Sunil Dwarkaprasad Yadav and Nitin Waman Mane, and supplies chemists, stockists and distribution partners across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and the Konkan belt. More information is available at www.mittrallifescience.com.

Media Contact

Sunil Dwarkaprasad Yadav, Partner

Mittral Life Science

Phone: +91 81045 26466 / 93219 15906

Email: sunilyadav961024@gmail.com

Website: www.mittrallifescience.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)