Mivi Enters India's Smartphone Market with Mivi One 5G, Starting at a special BBD price of Rs.11999* on Flipkart

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) / New Delhi [India], September 25: Mivi, India's homegrown consumer technology brand, today entered the smartphone category with the launch of the Mivi One 5G. Designed for consumers seeking dependable performance, long battery life and a smooth everyday experience, Mivi One combines a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform with a 50MP dual-camera system, a 6000mAh battery and a clean Android experience.

- Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile platform, Mivi One brings performance-led 5G to under-₹15,000 segment

- 6000mAh battery, 50MP dual camera, Pure Android 16 and Mivi Super Call are built around the way consumers use their smartphones every day

- Available in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage on Flipkart

Positioned as "Pretty Powerful," Mivi One brings together expressive design and reliable performance in one device. It is designed for young, value-conscious consumers who want a capable smartphone for streaming, photography, social media, gaming, multitasking, and everyday usage.

Mivi One 5G will be available on Flipkart across India, with the first sale scheduled for 8th October 2026 at Midnight. The smartphone will be priced at INR 14999 for the 4 GB + 128 GB variant, INR 15999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant, and INR 16999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant. But, Mivi One 5G will be available at a special price during Big Billion Day sale starting from 11999* for 4+128, 12999* for 6+128 and 13999* for 8+128. The Net Effective Price is including price drop and bank offers available on the platform. It will be offered in five colour options: Blue, Pink, Green, Burgundy and Navy Blue.

- 4GB + 128GB: Original Price: Rs 14,999 | Special BBD Price: Rs 11,999*

Includes Rs 1,000 Bank Offer

- 6GB + 128GB: Original Price: Rs 15,999 | Special BBD Price: Rs 13,499*

Includes Rs 1,500 Bank Offer

- 8GB + 128GB: Original Price: Rs 16,999 | Special BBD Price: Rs 14,999*

Includes Rs 1,500 Bank Offer

Jio Customers can avail the following offers on the purchase of Mivi One 5G:

- Canva Pro subscription worth Rs.4000 for 12 Months, on every active Jio registered mobile number

- Customers get 1 Month Free Hotstar Mobile +Hollywood

- Free 18 Months Pro Plan of Google Gemini +5000 GB Google cloud storage.

- Additional 50GB Jio Ai Cloud Storage

Commenting on the launch, Viswanadh Kandula, Co-founder, Mivi, said, "Entering the smartphone category marks an important milestone in Mivi's journey as a homegrown consumer technology brand. With Mivi One, we are bringing our focus on thoughtful design, reliable technology and quality to a category that is central to consumers' everyday lives. The smartphone reflects our ambition to build products that are powerful, accessible and relevant to the needs of Indian consumers".

Talking about Mivi One 5G, Himanshu Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Mivi, said, "With Mivi One, we wanted to build a smartphone around how people actually use their phones today. Performance, battery, camera, software and design all contribute to that experience, and we wanted to bring them together without making consumers compromise on any one of them. Choosing Snapdragon for our first smartphone was a natural decision, given its proven performance, power efficiency and trusted 5G capabilities. 'Pretty Powerful' captures this approach. We have also brought our audio expertise to the smartphone through Mivi ClearTalk, giving the product something that is distinctly Mivi. Mivi One is our first smartphone, but it marks the beginning of a much larger portfolio we plan to build in this category".

Saurabh Arora, Business Head - Mobile, Compute, and XR, Qualcomm India, "It is encouraging to see a homegrown brand like Mivi enter the smartphone category and contribute to the growing innovation within India's technology ecosystem and bring more choice to consumers in India. Mivi One 5G reflects a strong focus on delivering the features that matter most to users today, including dependable performance, reliable connectivity and long-lasting battery life. Powered by the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the device is designed to deliver reliable and responsive everyday experiences. We are excited to collaborate with brands like Mivi that are helping expand smartphone accessibility and drive the next phase of digital adoption across India."

Built for Everyday 5G Performance

A smartphone today is expected to move effortlessly between tasks. Everyday use can include streaming music, scrolling through social media, video calls, gaming, content consumption and multiple apps running in parallel. To cater to these needs, Mivi One 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Mobile Platform, built on a 4nm process. The chipset is designed to deliver efficient performance, smooth multitasking and reliable 5G connectivity while helping optimise power consumption. With an AnTuTu score of approximately 490,000, Mivi One is built to support everyday tasks, entertainment and gaming with a responsive user experience.

Power That Lasts Through the Day

The smartphone has become an integral part of the day, from the first notification in the morning to the final scroll at night. Mivi One packs a 6000mAh battery, giving users the freedom to spend more time doing what they want without constantly thinking about their next charge. With 18W PD 2.0 charging, the device is designed to fit seamlessly into an always-connected lifestyle.

Designed for Everyday Photography

Most smartphone photographs are taken in everyday situations rather than planned shoots - during a conversation, while spending time outdoors, at a family gathering or before heading out. Mivi One is built to support these everyday photography needs with a 50MP primary camera with PDAF, a secondary rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The setup can be used for regular photographs, portraits, video calls and social media content.

Smooth Display in a Slim, Durable Design

Mivi One features a 6.745-inch HD+ In-Cell display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother movement across everyday interactions. The display is complemented by a 2.5D cover glass and a waterdrop notch, creating an immersive viewing experience for everyday entertainment and content consumption.

The smartphone features an 9.15mm-thin body and weighs 210g. The smartphone features a 2.5D PMMA back and a front cover made with PC and injection-moulded aluminium-titanium alloy. It also comes with IP64 protection, offering resistance against dust and splashes for everyday use.

Mivi's Audio Expertise, Applied to Smartphone Calls

Phone calls are not always made in quiet surroundings. They may happen while commuting, walking through a busy market or sitting in a noisy public space. Drawing on its experience in audio, Mivi has introduced Mivi ClearTalk, powered by the Mivi Neural Voice Engine. The technology is designed to isolate the user's voice from surrounding traffic, wind, chatter and background music in real time, helping make the user's voice clearer to the person on the other end.

Pure Android, Without The Clutter

For users who prefer a clean and straightforward smartphone experience, Mivi One runs on Pure Android 16, without unnecessary bloatware. The smartphone also comes with guaranteed updates through Android 18, giving users a clean software experience while keeping the device up to date.

Mivi One comes with a one-year warranty at no additional cost, supported by Mivi's network of 500+ service centres across India. Customers can avail free pick and drop across 19,000+ pin codes with 7-10 days TAT depending on the location. Customers can also access a seven-day replacement policy backed by Mivi's "Replaced, not repaired" promise, along with convenient support through the Mivi Care+ app.

Mivi One is manufactured in India, marking the company's first step into the smartphone category. The launch comes as Mivi enters its second decade and expands beyond its established audio portfolio. The company has stated its ambition to design India's first indigenously engineered smartphone within the next 12 months, while progressively building deeper capabilities across smartphone design, engineering and manufacturing in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)