Moneycontrol Launches FiDEX 2026 to Bring Together India's Financial Distribution Ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Moneycontrol, India's leading financial information platform, has announced the launch of FiDEX 2026 (Financial Distributor Expo), a large-scale industry platform designed to bring together India's financial product manufacturers and the country's vast network of financial distributors.

FiDEX 2026 aims to create a structured platform where mutual fund distributors, RIAs, insurance advisors, PMS and AIF distributors, fintech platforms, asset management companies, NBFCs, and other financial institutions can engage in meaningful dialogue, explore emerging opportunities, and understand the evolving landscape of financial distribution in India. The event, recently organised in Mumbai, brought together participants from across the financial services ecosystem.

The initiative has been conceptualised and executed by the Moneycontrol team, led by Naveen Chandra, National Category Lead, Moneycontrol, and Sanjay Shukla, Regional Head, who have jointly driven the project from its initial concept to on-ground execution.

Naveen Chandra, National Category Lead, Moneycontrol, said: "India's financial distribution ecosystem is expanding rapidly, but it continues to operate across multiple segments and product categories.

FiDEX has been designed as a platform that brings together this fragmented ecosystem under one roof. Our objective is to enable distributors to discover new products, understand emerging trends such as technology and AI in distribution, and build stronger industry connections that can help them grow their businesses and serve investors more effectively."

FiDEX 2026 features an exhibition with over 70 participating brands, alongside curated panel discussions, industry conversations, and focused workshops addressing key themes in financial distribution, including diversification across asset classes, technology adoption, and new investment opportunities available to distributors and advisors.

The expo witnessed a strong turnout, with a large number of financial intermediaries from across the country visiting the exhibition and participating in the conference sessions and workshops. The response from the industry has been encouraging, with distributors actively engaging with participating brands, exploring new product opportunities, and attending knowledge sessions.

Participants attending the expo have the opportunity to interact with leading financial institutions, explore innovative solutions for distribution businesses, and engage in knowledge sessions led by industry experts and market leaders.

Sanjay Shukla, Regional Head, said: "FiDEX is envisioned as an industry platform that enables collaboration across the financial services ecosystem. By bringing together manufacturers, distributors, and technology providers on one platform, we are creating an environment where meaningful conversations can take place around innovation, distribution efficiency, and the future of financial intermediation in India."

With India witnessing rapid growth in retail investor participation and financial product innovation, platforms such as FiDEX are expected to play an important role in strengthening the distribution ecosystem by enabling knowledge exchange, business partnerships, and industry engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)