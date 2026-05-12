Monika Alcobev Limited reports strong FY26 growth; PAT rises 39.07% and revenue from operations reaches ₹301.16 crore

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Monika Alcobev Limited, India's leading importer, distributor and marketer of premium alcohol brands, reported Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹32.14 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared to ₹23.11 crore in the previous financial year which increased by 39.07%.

- Sales grew by 27.53% during the year, driven by rising demand across premium spirits, wines and emerging alcobev categories

Revenue from operations stood at ₹301.16 crore in FY 2025-26 against ₹236.15 crore in FY 2024-25. Total expenses rose to ₹275.85 crore from ₹208.78 crore in the corresponding financial year, reflecting investments across distribution, market expansion, consumer engagement initiatives and portfolio development.

Key highlights from the results include:

- Profit After Tax (PAT) registered a % year-on-year increase to ₹32.14 crore in FY 2025-26.

- Revenue from operations stood at ₹301.16 crore, compared to ₹236.15 crore in FY 2024-25.

- Growth was driven by strong demand across premium tequila, and agave spirits, Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky, Gin, imported wines, and liqueurs categories.

Reflecting on the company's performance, Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev Limited, said the past financial year carried strong strategic importance for the company, particularly following its SME IPO and continued expansion across South Asian markets. "The company remains focused on strengthening long-term brand building, widening market accessibility for international labels and building stronger collaborations across hospitality and retail ecosystems. Several global brand owners are increasingly viewing India as a priority market, creating fresh opportunities for portfolio expansion and long-term partnerships," he noted.

Looking ahead, the company intends to boost its premium portfolio, expand distribution across high-growth consumption centres and introduce new international brands aligned with evolving consumer preferences across India's alcobev market.

About Monika Alcobev Limited

Monika Alcobev is a leading importer, distributor and marketer of premium alcoholic beverage brands across the Indian subcontinent, providing end-to-end execution across HORECA, Retail and Travel Retail channels. The portfolio includes globally acclaimed brands such as Jose Cuervo, 1800 Tequila, Remy Martin, Cointreau, Choya, Botanist, Licor 43, Jinro Soju, Ron Diplomatico, the VSPT Group and more. With a strong presence across key markets and over 100 world-renowned labels, the company remains at the forefront of India's premium alco-beverage landscape. The company is also a preferred Global Travel Retail partner for globally renowned Indian brands as well. In July 2025, the company achieved a major milestone with a highly successful SME IPO, ushering in the next phase of strategic growth and expansion.

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